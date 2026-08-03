Rolling R Ranch, a Legacy Decades in the Making, Comes to Market in North Texas

Multigenerational ranch reflects nearly three decades of intentional stewardship, outdoor tradition and conservation in the scenic Clear Creek Valley

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hortenstine Ranch Company has listed Rolling R Ranch, a 1,303-acre North Texas ranch carefully assembled and maintained over nearly three decades by Tony Roosevelt and his family, offering a rare opportunity to become the next steward of one of the region's most distinctive recreational and working ranches.

Rolling R Ranch Rolling R Ranch

Located approximately 75 minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the ranch spans approximately 1,303 contiguous acres in the scenic Clear Creek Valley. Its rolling terrain includes dramatic elevation changes uncommon in North Texas, hardwood forests, native grasslands, mature pecan groves, extensive Clear Creek frontage and panoramic views that have been carefully preserved through decades of thoughtful land management.

For Tony Roosevelt, Rolling R Ranch represented the realization of a lifelong vision. His appreciation for ranching began during his youth at his family's original Rolling R Ranch in Colorado. Those experiences shaped his belief that land should be experienced, cared for and shared across generations. Rather than recreating the Colorado property, he spent decades thoughtfully assembling adjoining acreage in Cooke County and shaping a ranch uniquely suited to the North Texas landscape.

Over time, the property became far more than a ranch. It became a place where children and grandchildren learned to ride horses, camp beneath the stars, fish, explore Clear Creek and develop a lasting appreciation for the outdoors.

"What makes Rolling R Ranch truly special isn't simply its size or location," said Blake Hortenstine, broker at Hortenstine Ranch Company. "It's the intentional way it was created. Every trail, overlook and improvement reflects decades of thoughtful stewardship. Opportunities to acquire a property with this level of natural beauty, privacy and history are exceptionally rare."

That intentionality is evident throughout the ranch. Mr. Roosevelt delayed construction of the ranch's hilltop lodge until he secured neighboring property that protected its uninterrupted views. Scenic overlooks were carefully selected for sunrise, sunset and quiet reflection. More than seven miles of trails were developed to connect wooded ridges, creek corridors and open pasture, encouraging exploration rather than development. Wildlife habitat improvements, including owl boxes, bluebird houses and protected sanctuary areas near the homes, reflect the family's long-standing commitment to conservation. The family also worked closely with respected local ranching partners and conservation organizations to maintain healthy native grasslands, productive grazing operations and diverse wildlife habitat while preserving the property's natural character.

Beyond its remarkable landscape, Rolling R Ranch is surrounded by the rich history of the North Texas frontier. The property lies near the historic Chisholm Trail and Butterfield Overland Mail Route, corridors that helped shape the American West. It also overlooks the Clear Creek and Cove Hollow area associated with the legendary outlaw Sam Bass and contains remnants of historic pioneer trails that remain visible throughout portions of the ranch today.

While the ranch continues to support productive agricultural operations, it was intentionally designed as a place where families could experience the outdoors together. Generations have gathered to horseback ride, fish, hike, camp, hunt, explore Clear Creek and enjoy a landscape where wildlife and natural beauty remain central to daily life.

Today, deer, turkey, waterfowl, native birds and other wildlife thrive throughout the property's diverse ecosystems, supported by decades of careful stewardship and responsible land management.

Property Highlights

Approximately 1,303 contiguous acres in Cooke County

About 75 minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

Named in honor of the family's original Rolling R Ranch in Colorado

Scenic Clear Creek frontage

Dramatic topography with panoramic overlooks

Mature hardwood forests, native grasslands and historic pecan groves

More than seven miles of recreational trails

Working ranch supported by long-term conservation-minded management

Abundant wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities

Historic setting near the Chisholm Trail and Butterfield Overland Mail Route

Three primary improvements: the Top House, Lodge and Barn, intentionally designed to encourage time outdoors

Rolling R Ranch is exclusively listed by Hortenstine Ranch Company, the leading ranch real estate firm. For more information about the property and Hortenstine Ranch Company or to schedule a private tour, please visit the listing page on HRCRanch.com.

About Hortenstine Ranch Company

Hortenstine Ranch Company (HRC), LLC exclusively specializes in ranch and recreational properties. With decades in ranch real estate, HRC has curated a power list of high-net-worth families and individuals who are consistently seeking premium investment-class properties. HRC's diverse and talented ranch brokers deliver the most advanced marketing strategies, ranch market analytics, professional mapping, photography, videography, wildlife and agricultural consultation, consistent sales volume, and buyer and seller representation. The brokerage company continues to set the bar for the farm and ranch real estate market, as proven by referrals and repeat business. To learn more about Hortenstine Ranch Company, please visit HRCRanch.com.

Media Contact

Meagan Byrne

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(914) 374-2662

SOURCE Hortenstine Ranch Company