rolv LLC Launches rolvsparse©: A New Mathematical Operator That Makes Every Computer on Earth Run AI Faster -- With 99% Less Energy

University of Miami Frost Institute independently confirms 50× speedups and 90–99.9% energy savings across CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, and AI accelerators — identical SHA-256 verified results on all platforms.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- rolv LLC today announced the launch of rolvsparse©, a universal software compute primitive that restructures matrix arithmetic at the mathematical level, delivering dramatic AI inference speedups and energy savings across every processor type with no hardware changes and no model retraining required.

The insight behind rolvsparse© is straightforward: every AI processor on earth executes multiply-accumulate operations involving zero-valued weights — calculations that contribute nothing to the output yet consume energy and time. rolvsparse© eliminates those operations mathematically, producing SHA-256-verified identical results in a fraction of the time.

"I don't have any inhibitions," said Rolv E. Heggenhougen, Founder and CEO of rolv LLC. "I don't know what's supposed to be impossible. So I just try things. When the math said it shouldn't work on fully dense matrices — where there are no zeros to skip at all — I tried it anyway. It ran 63 times faster. That changed everything."

RESULTS ON REAL PRODUCTION MODEL WEIGHTS:

On a standard $1,000 consumer desktop PC at zero percent sparsity:

127× faster than the system's own best software

474× faster than the leading sparse library

First- token latency 0.7ms vs 13.4ms

latency 0.7ms vs 13.4ms 99.2% energy reduction

On high-performance AI hardware:

Up to 133.5× throughput speedup

Up to 99.9% energy reduction

Up to 100.9× faster first- token response

response Confirmed across large language models, mixture-of-experts architectures, and reasoning models

Because rolvsparse© is a mathematical solution rather than a hardware-specific optimization, the same software delivers identical gains across CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, and emerging accelerators — with no modification required for each platform.

INDEPENDENT VALIDATION:

The University of Miami Frost Institute for Data Science and Computing independently confirmed all results are deterministic, reproducible, and produce identical SHA-256 cryptographic hashes across every tested processor class. No commercial relationship exists with rolv LLC.

The full benchmark report, open verification tool, and validation letter are available at rolv.ai.

ABOUT rolv LLC:

rolv LLC is a Fort Lauderdale-based software company founded by Rolv E. Heggenhougen — mathematician, serial entrepreneur, two U.S. patents issued, six pending, companies founded across four continents, two taken public. The company develops universal compute primitives for efficient AI inference. Complete IP portfolio available for acquisition or licensing.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rolv E. Heggenhougen

[email protected] • +1 954.253.4443

rolv.ai • @rolveitrem • rolv.substack.com

SOURCE ROLV, LLC