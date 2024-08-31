RON HOWARD IS SPECIAL GUEST ON 50TH EPISODE OF "DON'T KILL THE MESSENGER" FILMMAKING PODCAST

Ron Howard shares his journey in becoming an acclaimed director, emphasizing his focus on storytelling. Post this

In this milestone episode, Howard shares his remarkable journey in becoming an acclaimed director, emphasizing his focus on storytelling and his collaborative approach. Showcasing the range of his illustrious career, Howard reflects on some of his most significant films, including "Apollo 13," "Parenthood," "A Beautiful Mind"—for which he won the Academy Award for Best Director—and his latest project, "Eden." He also explores his philosophy on maintaining artistic vision while always respecting the audience's point of view.

"And as the filmmaker," says Howard, "you're the keeper of the story-- you're the protector of that. But, when you start sharing it with an audience, the challenge is to understand what the questions are, what the answers could be, and how that audience could help you figure it out."

Over the past two years, "Don't Kill the Messenger" has given listeners an insider's look at the world of filmmaking. Goetz conducts intimate interviews with a diverse range of Hollywood luminaries, including former studio head Jim Gianopulos, director/actor Eli Roth, director Antoine Fuqua, actress Sharon Stone, director/producer McG, and Blumhouse CEO/producer Jason Blum.

Upcoming guests include Hollywood power couple Paula Wagner and Rick Nicita. Wagner, Tom Cruise's longtime producing partner known for the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, will join her husband, former top CAA agent Rick Nicita, for a special episode. Future guests also include Marvel Entertainment founder Avi Arad and Illumination chief Chris Meledandri.

"Don't Kill the Messenger" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms.

Kevin Goetz is the founder and CEO of Screen Engine/ASI, a global leader in entertainment research and content testing serving all of the film and television studios and streaming services. He is the author of the bestselling book "Audience•ology: How Moviegoers Shape the Films We Love," published by Simon & Schuster, which explores the significant role of audience pre-release test screenings. His podcast, "Don't Kill the Messenger," brings his book to life. Goetz also educates up-and-coming filmmakers, delivers keynote speeches, and gives presentations worldwide on the state of the industry. He has produced 12 television movies, including the Emmy-winning "Wild Iris." In 2024, Goetz received the prestigious Power of Cinema Award from the American Cinematheque for his contributions to the movie industry. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and several other distinguished organizations including The Television Academy and the Producers Guild of America.

