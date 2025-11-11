KEVIN GOETZ REVEALS THE SECRETS TO A MOVIE'S SUCCESS IN HOW TO SCORE IN HOLLYWOOD

New book offers a behind-the-scenes look at how strategic decisions—and audience insight—drive profitability in today's entertainment landscape

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment strategist Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of Screen Engine, pulls back the curtain on how audience insight and smart strategy can get a movie greenlit—and keep it profitable—in his new book, How to Score in Hollywood: Secrets to Success in the Movie Business (Simon & Schuster; on sale November 11, 2025).

How to Score in Hollywood Author Kevin Goetz

Blending insider anecdotes, decades of experience, and actionable advice, Goetz shows how creative instincts and data-driven decisions work hand-in-hand to shape hit films—and how every movie can be profitable when made and marketed for the right price. From the first spark of an idea to the final cut, How to Score in Hollywood is a roadmap for filmmakers, executives, and anyone seeking to understand the business of storytelling.

"If Goetz' first book, Audience-ology, was about audience reaction, How to Score in Hollywood is about strategic creation," says Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions. "Goetz shows how to apply audience insight throughout the filmmaking process to align creativity with commercial success."

The book explores the often-hidden strategies behind the films that connect most deeply with audiences and investors alike. Among its key insights:

How to recognize a big idea and develop it thoughtfully to set the foundation for success.

and develop it thoughtfully to set the foundation for success. How to define why a movie should exist—and what it uniquely brings to the marketplace.

How to craft films with a specific audience in mind and align production and marketing budgets to fit the potential.

How digital platforms have reshaped viewing habits and release strategies.

How to manage genre-blending "feathered fish" films with clarity and confidence.

How audience testing can guide filmmakers toward their best version of the movie.

"There's simply no one who knows the inside details of the movie business as well as Kevin Goetz," says Peter Chernin, founder and CEO of The Chernin Group. "He's the first person I turn to when I want to understand what connects with audiences."

"Kevin distills decades of wisdom into a powerful guide that blends artistic ambition with commercial strategy," adds Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, Inc. "It's a must-read for anyone in the business of entertainment."

How to Score in Hollywood offers a rare, insider perspective on how creative and business decisions intersect, from the greenlight to the premiere, and how understanding audiences remains the surest path to long-term success in the evolving film industry.

BOOK DETAILS

How to Score in Hollywood: Secrets to Success in the Movie Business

By Kevin Goetz

Simon & Schuster / Simon Element

On Sale: November 11, 2025

Hardcover | 272 pages | $28.00 US | ISBN 978-1-9821-8986-0

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Goetz is the founder and CEO of Screen Engine, a global leader in entertainment research and strategy serving major studios, networks, and streamers. Over his nearly four-decade career, he has tested more than 5,000 film titles and helped shape countless box-office hits. Goetz received the American Cinematheque's Power of Cinema Award in 2024 and is the author of the bestselling Audience-ology. He also hosts the popular filmmaking podcast Don't Kill the Messenger, has produced twelve television movies (including the Emmy-winning Wild Iris) and the 2026 feature documentary Children in the Fire, and serves on the boards of six nonprofits. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy, and the Producers Guild of America.

