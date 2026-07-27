Ron Rock joins the ranks of INFORCE as Director of Sales

Insurance industry veteran brings deep operational, financial, and business development experience to support continued client growth

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INFORCE, a trusted insurance technology systems integration partner serving carriers and MGAs, today announced the appointment of Ron Rock as Director of Sales.

Rock joins INFORCE with a broad background spanning insurance, financial services, strategic operations, economic development, technology, marketing, and client relationship management. In his new role, he will lead sales efforts focused on helping insurance organizations access the experienced, insurance ready technology talent and implementation support they need to move critical initiatives forward with confidence.

"Ron brings the kind of perspective that is exceptionally valuable to our clients and our team," said Brian MacKenzie, CEO of INFORCE. "He understands insurance from the inside, but he also brings a proven ability to build relationships, lead complex initiatives, and connect strategic goals to measurable results. His breadth of experience makes him an outstanding fit for INFORCE and for the clients we serve."

Throughout his career, Rock has developed a reputation as a strategic leader who improves how organizations work. Most recently, he operated Ron Rock Agency, where he provided insurance solutions to individuals and businesses and advised independent agency owners through the transition process, including valuation, market analysis, buyer matching, deal structure, and carrier considerations. He also worked with insurtech companies to develop targeted marketing strategies designed to strengthen market positioning and engage priority carrier, MGA, and broker audiences.

Before these roles, Rock served as Managing Director of Financial Services at JobsOhio, where he led strategy, business development, and performance for the state's financial services sector. He worked closely with senior corporate leaders and public sector stakeholders to advance investment, growth, and job creation initiatives. Earlier at JobsOhio, he directed a project portfolio exceeding $300 million annually and led teams responsible for project management, analytics, and Salesforce administration.

Rock also brings extensive client and financial management experience from roles at Bread Financial, Connect Realty, Mid Ohio Contracting, and the Ohio Auditor of State. His career began in insurance at Nationwide, where he served in multiple roles across commercial policy administration, workers compensation rate analysis, health plan actuarial analysis, annuity product financial analysis, and commercial insurance production.

"INFORCE has built a powerful reputation by pairing insurance knowledge with strong technology delivery," Rock said. "That combination resonates with me because I have spent my career helping organizations translate complex needs into practical results. I am excited to work with carriers, MGAs, and partners that need a team who understands both the business realities of insurance and the importance of getting technology initiatives right."

MacKenzie added, "Our clients do not need another vendor that has to learn their business from scratch. They need a true ally that understands the pressures they face across policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, customer experience, and operational performance. Ron will help us deepen those relationships and bring the INFORCE difference to more insurance organizations."

Rock holds a Bachelor of Science degree and an MBA from Franklin University. He also earned Six Sigma Black Belt certification during his work as a consultant supporting operational improvement initiatives for the Ohio Auditor of State.

"I look forward to helping more insurance leaders see what is possible when they work with a team that combines insurance fluency, technical capability, accountability, and a genuine commitment to client outcomes," Rock said.

About INFORCE

INFORCE is an insurance technology systems integration partner built by insurance professionals and staffed by insurance savvy technologists. The company helps carriers and MGAs deliver core system projects with precision, quality, and continuity across the insurance lifecycle, including relationship management, underwriting, claims, and billing. INFORCE provides insurance focused technology implementation, integration, support, and quality assurance services designed to help clients improve operational performance and achieve stronger outcomes. For more information, please visit inforce.io

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