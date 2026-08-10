HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What hidden role do gutters play in keeping your roof healthy year-round? According to a HelloNation article, Roofing Expert Art Tolsma of TNT Roofing Inc in Holland explains that gutters are not just about draining water away from a home's foundation. They are an essential part of roof protection, especially for West Michigan roofs that face frequent rain, snow, and ice.

Art Tolsma, Owner of TNT Roofing Speed Speed

The article notes that gutters quietly move thousands of gallons of water off a roof each year. When they function properly, they prevent moisture from collecting under shingles or pooling along the roof's edges. This steady movement of water is crucial for roof protection because it reduces the risk of rot, leaks, and long-term water damage to the fascia, decking, and attic framing.

However, when gutters become clogged or damaged, that same system can turn into a major source of trouble. Clogged gutters trap water near the roofline, allowing it to back up under shingles. Over time, the repeated exposure to trapped moisture weakens structural materials. What starts as minor decay can soon spread, causing visible roof damage and costly repairs.

Tolsma points out that these issues are common across West Michigan roofs due to the area's weather conditions. Heavy rain and melting snow regularly test a roof's ability to shed water. Without clear, well-maintained gutters, the runoff has nowhere to go. As a result, water begins to find new paths, often into the roof deck or attic space.

In winter, the article explains, the risk increases even further. When snow on the roof melts and refreezes at the edges, ice dams can form. These frozen ridges block the flow of water through the gutters, forcing it back up beneath the shingles. Even homes with strong roofing materials and good gutter systems can experience leaks if attic ventilation or insulation is insufficient. The freeze-thaw cycle creates pressure and water backup that can lead to interior water damage long after the storm ends.

Art Tolsma recommends consistent roof maintenance as the best defense against these problems. Cleaning gutters regularly helps ensure water flows freely during storms. Removing leaves, pine needles, and debris reduces the chance of clogs that can disrupt drainage. Checking for bent, sagging, or loose gutter sections is equally important, since even slight misalignment can cause water to pool or flow in the wrong direction.

For West Michigan homeowners surrounded by tall trees or heavy foliage, the article suggests considering gutter guards. These screens help keep out debris while allowing water to pass through easily. While no system is entirely maintenance-free, gutter guards significantly cut down on cleaning frequency and improve overall roof protection.

The HelloNation feature also connects attic ventilation to gutter performance. Proper airflow in the attic helps balance roof temperature, especially in winter. When warm indoor air escapes into the attic, it can heat the underside of the roof deck, causing snow to melt unevenly. That meltwater can refreeze near the gutters, forming ice dams that lead to water backup and leaks. Improving attic ventilation helps prevent this cycle, allowing both the roof and gutters to work together more effectively.

Tolsma emphasizes that gutters are one of the most overlooked parts of the roofing system. Many homeowners see them as simple extensions of the house's exterior, but their role in roof maintenance goes much deeper. A well-functioning gutter system not only prevents roof leaks but also protects siding, windows, and the home's foundation from continuous water exposure.

The article advises homeowners to include gutter checks as part of their seasonal roof maintenance routine. Inspecting after major storms, clearing out debris in spring and fall, and ensuring downspouts direct water several feet away from the house can dramatically reduce the risk of water damage. These small steps, repeated regularly, extend the life of both the roof and the gutter system itself.

West Michigan roofs endure some of the harshest weather patterns in the region, making prevention key. Proper gutter care, combined with strong attic ventilation and regular inspections, can eliminate many of the root causes of roof leaks and decay. By focusing on small maintenance tasks now, homeowners can avoid major roof repair or replacement expenses later.

In the end, as Art Tolsma explains, gutters are more than just rain channels—they are essential tools for roof protection. When clean, well-pitched, and properly ventilated, they guard against water damage and keep roofs performing well through every season. Homeowners who pay attention to their gutters' condition gain peace of mind and preserve the value of their property for years to come.

The Hidden Way Gutters Keep Your Roof in Good Shape features insights from Art Tolsma, Roofing Expert of Holland, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation