RoofMarketplace Introduces Total Roof Price™, the Industry's First Guaranteed Roof Replacement Price Backed by Real Market Competition

A new market-based pricing layer enables insurance carriers to resolve roof claims using a guaranteed project price backed by competitive contractor bids.

MADISON, Wis., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoofMarketplace today announced the launch of RoofMarketplace Total Roof Price™, a new approach to roof claim pricing designed to bring real market competition directly into the property claims process.

For decades, roof claims have relied on estimating software and static line-item pricing models to determine settlement values. While those tools play an important role in the claims ecosystem, they often leave carriers, contractors, policyholders, and adjusters negotiating the actual cost of replacement throughout the restoration process.

RoofMarketplace Total Roof Price™ is the first solution to address the whole roof.

Total Roof Price™ provides a guaranteed roof replacement price for an entire roof or individual slope backed by competitive bids generated through the proprietary RoofMarketplace bidding platform. Unlike solutions that focus on a single component of the roof, Total Roof Price™ reflects the complete cost of a roof project, including materials, permits, roofing components, and the labor required to complete the job. Every price is supported by bids from local, manufacturer-certified, vetted roofing contractors, reflecting real-time market conditions.

"Material benchmarks and line-item software tell you what a shingle might cost, but that's not enough," said Gwen Olson, Chief Strategy Officer at RoofMarketplace. "Total Roof Price™ gives carriers something fundamentally different: a guaranteed total project price backed by local contractors who are ready to swing the hammer."

Built for Existing Claims Workflows

Total Roof Price™ was designed to work within existing carrier estimating processes rather than replace or reconstruct them.

Instead of building and defending every roofing line item individually, adjusters can leverage a single guaranteed project price backed by competitive market data. This reduces the need for post-settlement negotiations while helping claims move from approval to restoration more efficiently.

Because the solution works within existing workflows, carriers can adopt Total Roof Price™ without requiring adjusters to learn an entirely new estimating process.

Better Outcomes for Homeowners



The model also ensures the restoration experience for policyholders is simple.



At the same time adjusters receive the Total Roof Price™, homeowners receive up to three competitive bids from local contractors who have passed strict qualification criteria. To submit a bid, contractors must pass a thorough credentialing process that verifies active licensing, insurance coverage, background checks, satisfaction ratings, and manufacturer certifications. Rather than searching for roofing companies independently, homeowners can compare verified options side-by-side and confidently choose the contractor that best fits their needs.

The result is greater transparency, more choice, and a simpler path for both claim resolution and project completion.

"For years, the industry has had to bridge the gap between estimated pricing and actual replacement costs," Olson added. "Total Roof Price™ brings those two much closer together by grounding claim settlement in real market competition. This is better for carriers, contractors, and homeowners alike."

About RoofMarketplace

RoofMarketplace is a technology-enabled roof claims solution that helps insurance carriers improve indemnity accuracy, reduce claim friction, and deliver a better policyholder experience. Through its proprietary marketplace, RoofMarketplace gathers competitive bids from vetted local roofing contractors, provides carriers with market-backed pricing, and manages projects through completion.

By bringing real market competition into the claims process, RoofMarketplace helps carriers, contractors, and homeowners move roof claims from loss to restoration with greater transparency, efficiency, and confidence. For more information, visit RoofMarketplace.com.

SOURCE RoofMarketplace Inc.