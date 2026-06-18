Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes & Arti Ajit Hirani Conclude Historic Leadership Terms at The Florida Bar

Baker-Barnes and Hirani worked hand in hand to advance record-setting initiatives, including a first-of-its-kind job fair and an inaugural seminar on AI.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes, president of The Florida Bar from Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A., and Arti Ajit Hirani, president of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division (YLD) from Meenakshi A. Hirani, P.A., conclude their tenures tomorrow following a historic and highly productive year of leadership. Baker-Barnes was the first Black woman president of The Florida Bar, while Hirani served as the second Indian American president of YLD. Together, their terms were defined by collaboration and a mutual commitment to professional development, mentorship, and member engagement.

Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes, president of The Florida Bar from Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A. Arti Ajit Hirani, president of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division (YLD) from Meenakshi A. Hirani, P.A.

Both Baker-Barnes and Hirani brought a wealth of experience to their roles. Previously, Baker-Barnes served as president of the Palm Beach County Bar Association, an organization comprising nearly 3,000 lawyers. Similarly, Hirani served as the president of the Orange County Bar Association and the Central Florida Association of Women Lawyers before becoming YLD president. Drawing on that experience, they fostered meaningful member participation at The Florida Bar, advancing a number of ambitious statewide initiatives and events designed to bring together a mix of legal talent across various specialties.

Under Baker-Barnes and Hirani's leadership, YLD hosted its largest Affiliate Outreach Conference to date, where over 200 attorneys in the early stages of their careers came together to learn from one another and exchange ideas. Additionally, YLD hosted its first-ever Florida Bar Job & Resource Fair, connecting young lawyers and law students with over 70 employers across private practice, public interest, government, and nontraditional legal fields. Participants traveled in from New York, California, and Georgia for on-site interviews, resume support, and headshots. Notably, several attendees left the event with job offers.

Over the last year, YLD also emphasized the importance of professional development in an ever-changing legal environment. In April, the division hosted an inaugural AI Seminar, where a variety of expert panelists discussed the future of artificial intelligence in the legal field, drawing approximately 4,200 participants on site and via Zoom. Additionally, The Florida Bar launched a regional listening-session series so members could share the challenges they face in the practice of law. Over 500 tuned in, shared issues, and suggested solutions related to court operations, case backlogs, and time management.

"It has been a real honor to lead The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division and work so closely with Sia," said Hirani. "I am incredibly proud of the work we have done to support our state's young lawyers at early stages of their careers. I believe that the legal future of the Sunshine State is bright, and I am deeply grateful to The Florida Bar for entrusting us with the opportunity to help shape it."

"One of my proudest moments was serving as the keynote speaker for Florida A&M University College of Law's Hooding Ceremony, which I shared with my parents, who are alumni, and President Hirani," said Baker-Barnes. "I truly enjoyed partnering with Arti and mentoring the next generation of lawyers, in our Young Lawyers Division and through our Corporate Council Committee. Together we found unique and innovative ways to ensure that all lawyers have a seat at the table."

Outside of their roles at The Florida Bar, both Baker-Barnes and Hirani hold distinguished positions within their respective law firms. As a shareholder at Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A., Baker-Barnes has successfully pursued justice for victims in personal injury, medical negligence, and product liability cases. Baker-Barnes is also Board-Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar and a co-founder of the The Palm Beach County Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association. Hirani is a dual-licensed attorney in Florida and New York, and a shareholder at her family firm, Meenakshi A. Hirani, P.A., where she has focused on business law, contract disputes, estate planning, international tax, and probate.

About The Florida Bar

The Florida Bar is the organization of all lawyers licensed by the Supreme Court of Florida to practice law in the state. The Florida Bar's core functions are to: Regulate the practice of law in Florida; ensure the highest standards of legal professionalism in Florida; and protect the public by prosecuting unethical attorneys and preventing the unlicensed practice of law. The Florida Bar is the third largest state bar in the country, behind only New York and California.

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SOURCE Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A. & Meenakshi A. Hirani, P.A.