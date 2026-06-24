Rose Financial Solutions Activates Agentic AI, Accelerating Its Mission to Deliver Fortune 500-Level Financial Infrastructure to Every Growth Company

ROSE Marks a New Milestone in a 30-Year Journey of Building Financial Infrastructure for Growing Organizations

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose Financial Solutions (ROSE), a pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), today announced the activation of agentic AI capabilities across its proprietary Easby platform after bringing more than 100 AI agents live across client and internal workflows in 2026. For ROSE, this is not a breakthrough moment. It is the latest milestone in a 30-year mission the firm has been on since it was founded in 1994: ensuring that every growth company has access to the same financial infrastructure confidence as a Fortune 500 enterprise.

In 2005, when most organizations were still running finance on spreadsheets, ROSE built rules-based workflow automation into what would become Easby. Machine learning followed in 2014. Generative AI launched in 2025. Agentic AI is live today. Each step has been layered onto the one before it, compounding the value delivered to every ROSE client. This is not a pivot. It is a progression.

"I founded this company because I believed growing organizations deserved the same financial infrastructure as the largest companies in the world. That belief has not changed. What has changed is how fast we can now deliver on it." -- Ted Rose, President, CEO, and Founder, Rose Financial Solutions

The 2030 Destination: A Measurable Commitment

With this announcement, ROSE is clarifying its 2030 destination. The measure of success is not a single automation metric. It is a complete financial infrastructure outcome: every growth-oriented ROSE client reaching an RFRI (ROSE Financial Readiness Index) score of 85 or higher, representing enterprise-grade readiness across all five dimensions of financial system health: Structural Foundation, Systems Architecture, Operational Discipline, Financial Intelligence, and Strategic Enablement.

Automation is the primary engine that drives clients toward that destination. The 2026 agentic AI launch accelerates that engine.

With more than 100 AI agents launched this year, ROSE clients are moving toward that destination faster than at any point in the firm's history. The infrastructure improvements of the last 30 years are compounding, and the pace is accelerating. For more information about this transformation, see Ted Rose's weekly newsletter, Decision Ready Finance.

A Journey, Not a Product

When a company partners with ROSE, it is not purchasing software. It is joining a continuously improving financial infrastructure that has been compounding for decades.

Clients benefit from every advance in Easby's capabilities, every workflow refinement, and every AI agent activated, without managing the architecture decisions, the integration complexity, or the technology risk that come with building finance systems from scratch. The hard decisions about how to design, connect, and improve the system have already been made. The ongoing decisions to improve are being made again every year. Clients inherit the result.

Client leaders stay focused on their mission. The financial infrastructure handles the rest.

"Our clients are not in the business of building financial systems. They are in the business of growing their companies, delivering on their missions, and creating value. ROSE exists so our clients can do that with complete confidence in their financial infrastructure, without having to build it themselves." -- Ted Rose

A Track Record That Separates ROSE From New Entrants

ROSE's AI and automation advancements are backed by a documented operating history that distinguishes the firm from new entrants:

Rules-based workflow automation: 2005

2005 Machine learning: 2014

2014 Generative AI: 2025

2025 Agentic AI: 2026

ROSE clients pass through audits with confidence, including DCAA, financial, bank review, and compliance reviews while the firm's Finance as a Service model delivers 30 to 60 percent cost savings compared to building comparable internal capabilities. Easby is built on Appian, an enterprise-grade, hyper-automation platform trusted by some of the world's largest organizations.

The 2026 agentic AI deployment is not built from scratch. AI agents are being layered into workflows that have already been running reliably for years, rules-based, consistent, and proven in production. That distinction is important. This is a new capability added to a proven foundation.

About Rose Financial Solutions

Rose Financial Solutions is a leading Finance as a Service (FaaS) firm that builds and operates financial infrastructure for growth companies, GovCon businesses, nonprofits, and project-based professional services organizations throughout their lifecycle from start-up to exit. Founded in 1994, ROSE delivers financial clarity through its proprietary platform, Easby, powered by AI-enabled workflows, diagnostic tools, and a team of experienced finance and accounting professionals. With ROSE, organizations achieve the financial infrastructure confidence to grow, comply, and compete at any level. Explore ROSE's approach to financial infrastructure at www.rosefinancial.com. For additional insights, follow ROSE on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rose Financial Solutions