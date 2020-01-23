Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. releases their New Book for Amazon Sellers: "Amazon Sellers' Guide: Suspensions and Reinstatements"

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., AmazonSellersLawyer.com, is pleased to announce the release of its updated book: Amazon Sellers' Guide: Suspensions and Reinstatements. The book's release is part of the ongoing 7 Figure Summit for Amazon Sellers presented by Gary Huang.

Amazon Sellers' Guide: Suspensions and Reinstatements details how people and companies who sell on Amazon can address the innumerable issues that arise in their businesses when Amazon freezes the Seller's account or stops Sellers from providing specific products.

CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., a founding partner of the firm, states that "the information in Amazon Sellers' Guide: Suspensions and Reinstatements comes from helping thousands of Amazon Sellers all over the world and recouping tens of thousands of Amazon product listings. Our guide provides Amazon Sellers with arguments and methods that work."

Amazon Sellers' Guide: Suspensions and Reinstatements reflects the methodologies the firm uses to successfully appeal a myriad of Amazon Seller account issues.

When Amazon suspends an Amazon Seller's account, Amazon often withholds the Amazon Seller's money and the Seller's inventory without any notice. Amazon Sellers' Guide: Suspensions and Reinstatements guides suspended Amazon Sellers to obtain reinstatements on their own.

Anthony Famularo, Esq., a founding partner of the firm, stated that "Amazon Sellers' Guide: Suspensions and Reinstatements teaches Amazon Sellers how to work within Amazon's system to get their listings or account back online after a suspension and how to avoid future issues with Amazon."

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York that helps people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, and Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China.

