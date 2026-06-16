ROTEC Awarded Flow Reversal RO Project for Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority's John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant

Following successful pilot testing, ROTEC's FR-RO technology selected for 26.7 million gallons per day of advanced drinking water treatment to support PFAS "Forever Chemicals" and 1,4-dioxane removal

MARLTON, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROTEC USA, a provider of advanced reverse osmosis technologies for municipal and industrial water treatment, today announced that it has been awarded a project by Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority (PTRWA) to provide Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis (FR-RO) treatment equipment for the John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant (JFK WTP) in Randleman, North Carolina.

The award follows successful pilot testing of reverse osmosis treatment at the JFK WTP and supports PTRWA's broader investment in advanced treatment for contaminants of emerging concern. The new FR-RO equipment will be installed downstream of the plant's existing treatment processes and will be used to improve finished water quality through the removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS or "forever chemicals", and 1,4-dioxane, a trace industrial byproduct commonly associated with products such as cosmetics, detergents, and shampoo.

The current JFK WTP expansion program is intended to increase finished water capacity from 14.7 million gallons per day (MGD) to 26.7 MGD, with long-range planning for an ultimate capacity of 48 MGD.

ROTEC's FR-RO system is designed to provide PTRWA with a flexible treatment platform capable of operating at both conventional and high recovery rates. This flexibility is especially important for managing the PFAS- and 1,4-dioxane-laden brine stream generated by the RO process. By enabling operation at recovery rates in excess of 96%, ROTEC will dramatically reduce the brine stream to a smaller, more concentrated volume for downstream management and disposal, providing a robust treatment barrier for a broader range of emerging contaminants, including pharmaceuticals, nanoplastics, and other compounds that may become regulated in the future.

"PTRWA is taking a forward-looking approach to advanced water treatment, and we are extremely proud to support this important project. Following a successful pilot, this award demonstrates the value of Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis for utilities facing emerging contaminants such as PFAS and 1,4-dioxane. Our system will give PTRWA the flexibility to operate across a wide range of production rates, while simultaneously reducing cleaning frequency and minimizing the volume of brine that must be managed downstream." said Bruce Alderman, CEO of ROTEC USA.

"PTRWA is committed to providing high-quality drinking water while planning responsibly for the region's long-term needs. We look forward to the continued collaboration with ROTEC, HDR, and Crowder as PTRWA advances a treatment solution that supports our long-term planning and water quality goals," said Gregory Flory, Executive Director of Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority.

About ROTEC USA

ROTEC USA provides advanced reverse osmosis systems for municipal and industrial water treatment applications. Based on ROTEC's proprietary Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis technology, the company delivers new reverse osmosis and nanofiltration plants, brine concentrators, retrofits, and pre- and post-treatment solutions. ROTEC's systems are designed to maximize recovery, generate more clean water, reduce raw water demand, minimize brine volumes, extend membrane life, and reduce operating costs, chemical use, and cleaning events. The technology has been applied across municipal drinking water, municipal wastewater reuse, direct and indirect potable reuse, industrial process water, cooling tower, food and beverage, oil and gas, semiconductor, and ultrapure water applications.

About Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority

Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority provides regional utility services for communities in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. The Authority owns and operates the John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant in Randleman, North Carolina, which treats water from Randleman Lake.

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SOURCE ROTEC USA LLC