Roundhouse Provisions Launches New Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

A High-Protein, Zero-Sugar Snack Made for Strength, Energy, and Life on the Go

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhouse Provisions® Grass-Fed Beef Sticks are officially here, offering a delicious, protein-packed snack designed for people who want clean, convenient fuel without sacrificing flavor. Made with 100% premium grass-fed Angus beef, these shelf-stable beef sticks are crafted to help support energy, satiety, and lean muscle while fitting seamlessly into busy lifestyles.*

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks stand out for prioritizing simple, high-quality ingredients over fillers and artificial additives. The use of 100% grass-fed Angus beef gives the product a premium protein source while providing a hearty, satisfying texture. With bold, savory flavor and simple ingredients, Roundhouse Provisions Beef Sticks are made to support active lifestyles while helping consumers avoid many of the highly processed ingredients commonly found in convenience foods.*

Unlike many traditional meat snacks loaded with added sugars, fillers, artificial preservatives, nitrates, nitrites, or MSG, Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks focus on simple, high-quality ingredients people can feel good about eating. Whether you need a quick protein snack during a long workday, fuel before a workout, a travel-friendly snack, or a satisfying option for outdoor adventures, these beef sticks were made to go wherever life takes you.

Each box includes 20 hearty beef sticks packed with savory flavor and high-quality protein to help curb hunger and support sustained energy, without unnecessary junk ingredients.*

What are Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks?

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks are a high-protein beef snack made from 100% grass-fed Angus beef. Designed as a healthier alternative to conventional processed meat snacks, these beef sticks are crafted without added sugar, nitrates, nitrites, MSG, or artificial preservatives.

These shelf-stable beef sticks are ideal for anyone looking for:

A convenient on-the-go protein snack

A zero-sugar snack option**

A travel-friendly high-protein food

A healthier alternative to traditional jerky or processed snacks

A satisfying snack that helps support fullness and energy*

With bold, savory flavor and simple ingredients, Roundhouse Provisions Beef Sticks are made to support active lifestyles while helping consumers avoid many of the highly processed ingredients commonly found in convenience foods.*

What Are the Key Ingredients in Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks?

100% Grass-Fed Angus Beef - Premium grass-fed Angus beef provides high-quality protein and essential nutrients that help support strength, satiety, and lean muscle maintenance.*

Natural Seasonings & Spices - A savory blend of spices and seasonings enhances flavor while complementing the rich taste of the beef.

Sea Salt - Sea salt helps preserve freshness, enhance taste, and support electrolyte balance.

Natural Smoke Flavor - Adds a bold, smoky flavor profile without relying on artificial flavoring systems.

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks Ingredient Breakdown

100% Grass-Fed Angus Beef

Excellent source of complete protein

Helps support muscle recovery and maintenance*

Naturally rich in nutrients like iron and B vitamins

Can help promote satiety and reduce cravings*

Grass-fed beef is often preferred by consumers seeking cleaner protein sources

Natural Seasonings & Spices

Enhance savory flavor without excess sugar

Help create a satisfying snack experience

Allow the product to remain flavorful without artificial additives

Sea Salt

Helps preserve freshness naturally

Enhances flavor profile

Supports hydration and electrolyte balance when consumed as part of a balanced diet*

Natural Smoke Flavor

Delivers classic smoked beef flavor

Helps create a hearty, satisfying snack experience

Adds depth without artificial preservatives or MSG

What Are the Overall Benefits of Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks?

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks offer a wide range of benefits for consumers looking for healthier, convenient snack options. Because they're made with premium grass-fed beef and contain zero added sugar, they provide satisfying protein without the crashes associated with sugary snacks.*

The high protein content may help support:

Lean muscle maintenance*

Appetite control*

Sustained energy*

Post-workout recovery*

On-the-go nutrition*

Additionally, these shelf-stable beef sticks require no refrigeration, making them ideal for travel, hiking, gym bags, work commutes, emergency kits, road trips, or everyday snacking.

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks Ingredient Pros

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks stand out for prioritizing simple, high-quality ingredients over fillers and artificial additives. The use of 100% grass-fed Angus beef gives the product a premium protein source while providing a hearty, satisfying texture.

Another major advantage is the zero-sugar formulation**. Many protein snacks and beef sticks contain hidden sugars that can contribute to crashes and unnecessary carbohydrates. By eliminating added sugar, Roundhouse Provisions offers a cleaner snack option for consumers following low-carb, high-protein, or wellness-focused lifestyles.*

The absence of nitrates, nitrites, MSG, and artificial preservatives may also appeal to consumers looking for cleaner-label snack foods with recognizable ingredients.

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks Cons

While Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks offer many benefits, there are a few considerations consumers should keep in mind. Individuals following vegetarian or vegan diets may prefer plant-based snack alternatives. Additionally, because the product emphasizes premium grass-fed beef and cleaner ingredients, it may be priced higher than lower-quality, ultra-processed meat snacks.

Consumers sensitive to sodium should also review the nutrition label to ensure the product aligns with their dietary preferences.

Are Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks Worth Buying?

For consumers looking for a convenient, high-protein snack made with cleaner ingredients, Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks may be well worth considering. The combination of premium grass-fed beef, zero added sugar, travel-friendly convenience, and the absence of artificial preservatives helps position the product as a healthier alternative to many traditional meat snacks.

Whether you need a satisfying snack between meals, a protein boost after workouts, or an easy snack for travel and outdoor adventures, these beef sticks provide a practical and flavorful solution.

What Makes Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks Different Than Other Beef Stick Products?

Several features help differentiate Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks from conventional beef snacks:

Made with 100% grass-fed Angus beef

Zero added sugar

No nitrates or nitrites

No MSG

No artificial preservatives

Shelf-stable and travel-ready

High-quality protein source

Designed for active lifestyles and convenient nutrition

Many traditional beef sticks rely heavily on fillers, added sugars, and artificial ingredients. Roundhouse Provisions focuses on simplicity, quality, and better-for-you snacking.

How Do I Use Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks?

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks are designed for convenience and can easily fit into a variety of daily routines.

They can be enjoyed:

As a midday snack

Before or after workouts

During hiking or outdoor activities

While traveling

At work or on commutes

As an emergency pantry or go-bag snack

Anytime you need satisfying protein on the go

Because they are shelf-stable, there's no refrigeration required.

Who Should Use Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks?

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks may be ideal for:

Active individuals

Busy professionals

Travelers

Fitness enthusiasts

Hikers and outdoor adventurers

Anyone seeking high-protein snacks

Consumers looking for cleaner-label snack foods

They may also appeal to individuals following higher-protein or lower-carb eating plans.

Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where Can I Purchase Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks? Roundhouse Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Sticks are available directly from the official Roundhouse Provisions website. Buying directly from the brand may help ensure access to authentic products, promotions, customer support, and the latest product availability.

How Can I Ensure I'm Getting Authentic Roundhouse Provisions Products? To help ensure authenticity, consumers should purchase directly from official brand channels. Avoid purchasing from unauthorized third-party marketplaces where product quality, freshness, or storage conditions may not be guaranteed. Consumers should also: Check packaging for proper branding Review expiration dates Avoid unusually discounted listings Purchase from trusted retailers only



About Roundhouse Provisions

Founded by the late Chuck Norris and his wife, Gena Norris, Roundhouse Provisions specializes in health supplements and survival products designed to help people perform at their best when it matters most. Roundhouse Provisions proudly carries on Chuck's mission to support as many people as possible in achieving their health and wellness goals.

Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions and on X @RoundhouseProv.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

**Not a low-calorie food

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Roundhouse Provisions