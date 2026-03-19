Roundstone Announces 2026 Medical Captive Forum in Dallas Focused on Building Resilient Health Plans

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare costs continue to challenge employers across the country, Roundstone Insurance is bringing together leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem to explore a better path forward.

Roundstone announced recently that its annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF) will take place May 6 and 7, in Dallas, Texas, centered around this year's theme: "Care by Design: Building a Resilient Health Plan."

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The complimentary two-day event will convene hundreds of CEOs, CFOs, HR leaders, benefits advisors, vendor partners, and healthcare innovators to discuss how employers can redesign health plans for greater transparency, cost control, and long-term sustainability.

MCF delivers powerful insights from Suneel Gupta and Dr. Eric Bricker, alongside focused sessions on plan design, captives, and cost containment. With real-world success panels, collaborative roundtables, and high-energy networking—including a welcome mixer—it's where strategy meets connection.

Originally created as an educational platform to demystify self-funded health plans, MCF has evolved into a national gathering for organizations seeking to move beyond traditional fully insured models and toward more transparent, accountable healthcare financing. In addition to complimentary programming, employers are reimbursed for one night's hotel stay.

"Employers have been operating inside a healthcare system that often feels unpredictable and opaque," said Mike Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone Insurance. "The goal of this forum is to show that healthcare doesn't have to be managed reactively. When it's built intentionally—when it's designed—it can become far more resilient."

To learn more about MCF visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com/roundstone-medical-captive-forum/.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone helps small to midsize companies offer affordable, high-quality health benefits with industry-leading savings and unmatched cost containment opportunities.

Contact:

Roundstone Insurance

Abbey Hughes

440-617-0333 x 541

[email protected]

SOURCE Roundstone Insurance