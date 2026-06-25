ROYAL CARIBBEAN PARTNERS WITH ROALD DAHL'S MARVELLOUS CHILDREN'S CHARITY AHEAD OF "CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY" DEBUT ON LEGEND OF THE SEAS

Launching ahead of National Children's Nurses Day on 30 June, the partnership aims to shine a light on the charity's specialist Roald Dahl Nurses, who provide expert care and practical support to thousands of children with lifelong, complex conditions. Onboard donation opportunities and fundraising moments across Legend's inaugural European season will help support the charity's network of more than 250 specialist nurses working across NHS Trusts, delivering coordinated care alongside emotional and financial support to families.

"As a brand focused on creating memorable holidays for families, it's especially meaningful to partner with Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity to support the families who need it most," said Gerard Nolan, VP & MD, EMEA, at Royal Caribbean. "With Roald Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' headlining entertainment on Legend of the Seas, partnering with the charity felt like a natural fit as we debut the newest family holiday in Europe. Roald Dahl Nurses provide extraordinary care to families every day, and we're proud to champion their work through fundraising initiatives and by welcoming members of the nursing community onboard for a well-deserved break."

To mark the launch of the partnership, Royal Caribbean will host Roald Dahl Nurses on a special 4-night preview sailing on Legend ahead of the ship's official debut on 4 July. Nurses will have the opportunity to experience the family holiday of a lifetime and enjoy the ship's unrivalled lineup of entertainment, dining and relaxation while taking a well-deserved break from their demanding day-to-day roles.

"Our Roald Dahl Nurses make a profound difference to the lives of children with complex, lifelong conditions and their families and communities," said Louise Griew, Chief Executive, Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity. "We're delighted to be partnering with Royal Caribbean as Legend of the Seas begins its European journey. This partnership will help raise vital funds to support more families, while also shining a light on the incredible dedication and expertise of our nurses."

Legend will deliver the world's best family holiday with eight distinct neighborhoods for every mood, more than 40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained, and experiences for vacationers of all ages. After its inaugural European summer season, the new ship will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026 and take vacationers on 6-night Western Caribbean getaways and 8-night Southern Caribbean adventures, including visits to the vacation brand's top-rated destination at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas and Royal Beach Clubs in Paradise Island and Santorini, plus Royal Beach Club Lelepa launching October 2027.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

About Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity

The charity provides specialist nurses and support for seriously ill children across the UK.

Currently, over 250 Roald Dahl Nurses care for more than 50,000 children living with complex, lifelong conditions. But there are many more children who do not receive this vital specialist care.

For many families, the road to diagnosis is complex and uncertain, juggling hospital visits, managing medications, and navigating treatments and tests. They are often under the care of multiple specialists, across different hospitals.

Roald Dahl Nurses are a vital lifeline to the whole family. They coordinate care, provide emotional support, and offer a trusted, familiar presence both in hospital and at home. They help families feel less overwhelmed and isolated and more in control.

www.roalddahlcharity.org

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International