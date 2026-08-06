Royal Health Announces Executive Appointments in Finance and Information Security

The appointments strengthen financial strategy and information security as Royal Health continues to grow its radiology workflow platform.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Health Inc, a radiology operations technology company serving outpatient imaging centers and independent radiology practices, announced two executive leadership appointments: Alex Roe as Chief Financial Officer and Matt Dewey as Chief Information Security Officer. These appointments strengthen Royal's financial strategy and information security as the company continues to support radiology practices with connected, scalable workflows.

Alex Roe, CFA, Chief Financial Officer

Alex Roe, CFA Matt Dewey, DSc, MMCi

Royal Health has named Alex Roe, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer. Alex leads the company's financial strategy, planning, and operations, partnering with the leadership team on the decisions that shape the business. Roe will help strengthen Royal Health's financial planning, operational discipline, and long-term scalability as the company expands its client base.

With nearly two decades in finance, Alex has held roles at Bank of America, Credit Suisse, and private capital platforms in New York and Singapore, where he structured complex debt solutions and advised management teams at companies from early-stage ventures to publicly traded enterprises. He is the founder and CEO of Vaerifi, which serves investor-backed SaaS and other high-growth companies across the full finance and accounting stack — CFO strategy, FP&A, controllership, reporting, and bookkeeping — running the entire function for some clients and slotting in specific services for others.

Alex holds an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business and a bachelor's degree in accounting, and is a CFA charterholder.

"Royal Health is the leader in its market, and it's at the stage of growth where financial operations really start to matter, where they directly enable what comes next. It's incredibly exciting to help build and execute alongside a leadership team as strong as any I've worked with." — Alex Roe, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, Royal Health Inc

Matt Dewey, Chief Information Security Officer

Matt Dewey, DSc, MMCi, has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer after two years with Royal Health, most recently serving as Managing Director, Fractional CIO. Dewey will lead security governance and compliance efforts as Royal Health continues to support healthcare organizations handling sensitive patient and operational data.

Dewey brings over two decades of healthcare technology leadership, including nine years as Chief Information Officer of Wake Radiology, where he directed IT strategy, systems, and infrastructure for a 400-plus-employee practice. His career spans senior technology roles across radiology providers and RIS/PACS vendors. He holds a Doctor of Science in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Master of Management in Clinical Informatics from Duke University. In his expanded role, Dewey leads Royal's information security program, governance, and compliance posture.

"In healthcare, security is directly tied to trust. Our focus is on building a program that scales with our growth while remaining practical and aligned with real-world operations. Protecting patient and practice data isn't just a requirement. It's a responsibility we take seriously across every part of the platform." — Matt Dewey, Chief Information Security Officer, Royal Health Inc

A Foundation for Continued Growth

These appointments come during a period of sustained momentum for Royal, which continues to expand its client base across outpatient imaging centers and independent radiology practices nationwide.

"Alex and Matt each bring the depth of expertise Royal needs at this stage of our growth. Strengthening our financial strategy and information security is an important investment in our ability to scale responsibly and support our clients and platform for the long term." — Peter Nassif, Founder and CEO, Royal Health Inc

About Royal Health

Royal Health Inc provides radiology operations technology for outpatient imaging centers and independent radiology practices. Guided by its mission to enable affordable healthcare operations to deliver superior patient experiences, Royal helps practices reduce fragmentation and improve the way work gets done across the exam life cycle. The company's vision is to set the standard for how radiology practices run by making efficient, connected workflows the norm across the industry, serving imaging organizations nationwide. For more information, visit royalemr.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Martin - Director of Marketing, Royal Health Inc

M: 561-289-7903

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Royal Health Inc