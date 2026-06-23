Royal Neighbors of America Achieves Record Growth, Drives $52.8 Million in Social Good Impact

In 2025, that growth helped deliver a record $52.8 million in social good impact to members and communities across the country, reflecting Royal Neighbors' 131-year legacy and commitment to Insurance with a Difference℠.

"Our strong growth and extraordinary social good impact results demonstrate that purpose and performance can grow together," said Zarifa Reynolds, CEO and President of Royal Neighbors of America. "While our strong business performance and financial strength position us for continued growth, our success is ultimately measured by the positive difference we make in the lives of our members, their beneficiaries, and their communities."

In 2025, Royal Neighbors' volunteerism remained a cornerstone of the organization's mission, with 270 chapters actively participating in grassroots efforts and delivering more than 651,233 volunteer hours to communities across the United States. These efforts reflect the power of Royal Neighbors' longstanding commitment to local impact.

Royal Neighbors also continued to invest in the next generation. In 2025, the organization awarded scholarships to more than 40 student members pursuing higher education and provided $100,000 in women's empowerment grants through its Nation of Neighbors℠ program, supporting leaders and organizations creating lasting change in their communities.

Royal Neighbors' commitment to social impact and excellence has recently earned national recognition. The organization was named one of the World's Best Insurance Companies by Forbes and Statista, while its Social Impact team was recognized as a finalist for the Blackbaud Fueling Greatness Award for its measurable community impact. Royal Neighbors' Marketing and Communications team also received honors from the Telly Awards and Ragan Communications, further validating the organization's excellence in strategic communications and brand storytelling.

"Growth allows us to reach more families, invest more deeply in our communities, and expand the programs that make Royal Neighbors different from other life insurers," said Reynolds.

About Royal Neighbors of America

In 1895, nine founding women created a membership community. They were one of the first to make life insurance accessible to women. Now, 131 years later, Royal Neighbors remains committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving Communities℠. The organization's members, chapters, employees, and its independent agents across the country drive this mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropic programs, making social impact the cornerstone of their work.

Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a Difference℠ through tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to give back in their communities, and access to member benefits that support financial and personal well-being.

Royal Neighbors holds an "A" (Excellent) rating from AM Best2 for financial strength and its ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. In 2025, Royal Neighbors received its ninth Great Place to Work certification. In 2026 Royal Neighbors was recognized by Forbes and Statista as a World's Best Insurance Company. For more information, visit royalneighbors.org.

American National's Exit, Benefit Ratio Shifts, Avoidable Mortality & PRT Rulings. Life Annuity Specialist News Brief; April 3, 2025



As of December 12, 2025, Royal Neighbors is rated A Excellent (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.com.



Disclosure: Royal Neighbors of America® (NAIC #57657), licensed in all states and the District of Columbia, except AL, AK, HI, LA, MA, NH, NY. Membership and qualification required, products and contractual provisions and limitations may vary by state. Guarantees are based on the claims‑paying ability of Royal Neighbors of America. Not a deposit, intended to be held long-term.

Royal Neighbors Media Contact:

Marie Young, Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Office Line: (309) 732-8280

Personal Cell: (319) 530-0849

SOURCE Royal Neighbors of America