Royal Office of Morocco Releases Statement on President Trump's Reaffirmation of U.S. Recognition of Moroccan Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Office of the Kingdom of Morocco today released the following statement regarding a message from President Donald J. Trump to His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the 27th anniversary of Throne Day.

In the statement, President Trump congratulates His Majesty the King and the Moroccan people, reaffirms U.S. recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, and addresses U.S.-Morocco bilateral relations, regional security cooperation, and future economic collaboration.

The full text of the Royal Office statement is below:

Rabat – Rabat, 01/08/2026 (MAP) – President Donald J. Trump to His Majesty the King, May God assist Him: "The United States is unequivocal: We recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and support Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a solution."

On the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Glorious Throne Day, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, received a Message from the President of the United States of America, His Excellency Donald J. Trump.

In this Message, the American President extends His congratulations to His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, and to the Moroccan people, underscoring that "this year, we celebrate 250 years of American history and enduring friendship with Morocco – a bond forged in trust and mutual respect."

On the Moroccan Sahara issue, the American President confirmed to His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, that "the United States is unequivocal: we recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and support Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution."

"Any other path prolongs the status quo and is unacceptable… This dispute must end now, and the United States will continue to push toward that goal," the Message reads.

President Trump affirms that "Your Majesty's Wise Leadership is an anchor of stability. Morocco's steadfast commitment to peace, combatting extremism, and safeguarding the security of Americans and Moroccans, including through its vital role in the Abraham Accords, reflects a valuable partnership for the United States. To this end, we will also work together to secure the Sahel region."

Regarding the bilateral economic partnership, the American President's Message states "Your vision for economic growth opens new prospects for prosperity for both our peoples, and economies." In this regard, President Trump brings to the Attention of His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, that "I have directed my administration to encourage economic and social development with Morocco, including in the Western Sahara territory."

"Reliable American technology and innovation will continue to serve as partners (to Morocco) for the next 250 years in all strategic sectors, notably energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and defense."

"Together, we are ushering in a new era, one that prioritizes the interests of our two peoples," the Message concludes.

In 1777, Morocco became the first nation to recognize the independence of the United States, establishing one of America's longest-standing diplomatic relationships. As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, the exchange of messages between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President Trump reflects that enduring partnership. On July 2, His Majesty the King informed President Trump of his decision to name Morocco's 1,055-kilometer (655-mile) Tiznit-Dakhla Expressway—one of the longest highways in Africa—the "Donald J. Trump Highway." President Trump acknowledged the designation and the longstanding U.S.-Morocco relationship in a video posted on Truth Social.

This material is distributed by Qorvis Holding Inc. on behalf of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the United States. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the United States