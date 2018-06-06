Royole Quasi-G6 Mass Production Campus Begins Producing Fully Flexible Displays in Volume

"This is a historic moment for our company," stated Dr. Bill Liu, Royole founder and CEO. "This is an important event in the realm of technology and innovation. We strongly believe what we have done will profoundly influence and change the world's electronics industries. The global display market has entered a new era and Royole has taken a leadership position. This accomplishment is a dream come true. Since the company's inception, we have been focusing on the development of novel flexible displays and flexible sensors. Now, with this landmark achievement, we can provide a variety of fully flexible products on a large scale to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world."

Royole Flexible+ Technologies

The mass production of fully flexible displays is key to Royole's Flexible+ strategy. Royole's patented flexible display and flexible sensor technologies can be integrated into a variety of products and applications to improve the way people perceive and engage with their personal environments – from consumer electronics, to smart transportation, smart home, sports and fashion, office and education, robotics, and more.

Flexible Displays: Using AMOLED technology, Royole flexible displays offer many technological advantages over conventional displays including: world's thinnest (minimum 0.01mm), light weight, bendable (minimum bending radius of 1mm), portable, shatter-proof, unbreakable, high-contrast, high-performance color, ultra-fast response time, and low energy to name a few. Royole's flexible displays have profound implications for next-generation electronics by enabling innovative new form factors and applications.



Flexible AMOLED technology is expected to dominate the next-generation of displays. It offers unquestionable advantages over both liquid crystal display (LCD) and electrophoretic display (EPD) technologies in applications ranging from novel smart phones, wearable electronic devices, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT).

Royole's new Quasi-G6 Mass Production Campus is a 100% self-designed R&D and manufacturing facility with over 1800 independent intellectual property rights. At full capacity, production will exceed 50-million flexible display units per year. Flexible AMOLED technology is divided into three types: flat, curved, and fully flexible. Royole's mass production facility is capable of producing all three. Additionally, unlike fixed curved displays, Royole's fully flexible displays can be bent, folded, and curled.

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible display and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016), and the first smart writing pad, RoWrite, based on flexible sensors (2017).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technological innovations and fast growth. Holding over 1800 IPs and know-hows, it provides IP licenses, services, and, mass production and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has built a new 1.1-million-square-foot flexible display production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of USD $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

