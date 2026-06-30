RPX Enters into Multi-Year IP License Agreement with Adeia

Agreement provides select RPX members access to Adeia's media IP portfolio to support intelligent e-commerce experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPX, a leading patent risk management services provider, today announced it has entered into a multi-year license agreement with Adeia Inc., the technology company known for developing innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries.

Under the agreement, RPX has secured rights for 10 participating member companies to access Adeia's media intellectual property portfolio, including technologies supporting intelligent search, content discovery, personalization, recommendations, virtual shopping experiences, social commerce and consumer engagement across connected platforms.

The agreement covers a broad consortium of market leaders across the digital commerce ecosystem, including major global apparel and beauty brands, online marketplaces, localized transportation and delivery networks, and enterprise technology platforms.

"We are pleased to have concluded a deal with Adeia that enables us to offer our participating members a pragmatic patent solution consistent with the unique value proposition of our typical RPX Syndicated Transactions. By aggregating licensees as part of a single RPX transaction, our syndicated group deals unlock efficiencies that allow operating companies to quickly resolve complex patent risks with reduced cost and transactional friction. We remain committed to delivering value to our members through efficient license arrangements with the full spectrum of patent owners, ranging from individual inventors to operating companies, patent pools, universities, and sophisticated publicly traded IP licensing corporations like Adeia," said Claus Melarti, Senior Vice President at RPX.

"E-commerce today is increasingly driven by intelligent discovery, personalization and consumer engagement," said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer at Adeia. "The diversity of companies participating in this agreement reflects the breadth, relevance and growing applicability of Adeia's media portfolio across the e-commerce ecosystem. Our portfolio includes foundational innovations that help enable AI-powered e-commerce experiences, from search, recommendations and personalization to virtual product experiences and social commerce. We are pleased to work with RPX to provide an efficient licensing pathway that allows leading companies to access these innovations while continuing to deliver engaging and differentiated experiences to consumers."

About RPX

Founded in 2008, RPX provides an innovative service that efficiently resolves patent related disputes for the benefit of its members, which include leading global companies across technology, financial services, automotive, and other sectors. RPX's Empower platform leverages the company's extensive data assets to help subscribing operating companies, law firms, and patent consultancies manage patent portfolios, patent licensing, and litigation strategy, as well as stay on top of market trends. RPX's holistic suite of patent risk solutions is the key to managing increasingly frequent and disruptive patent disputes in a technologically enabled economy.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment, electronics and connected consumer experiences. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices and digital services that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

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SOURCE RPX Corporation