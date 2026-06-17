RREAF Holdings and Axonic Capital Announce Joint Venture Acquisition of 'The Palms at Chatham' Multifamily Community in Savannah, GA

RREAF and Axonic Capital Continue Strategic Multifamily Investment Partnership

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RREAF Holdings, a privately held real estate investment and development firm, in partnership with Axonic Capital, an alternative investment management firm specializing in structured credit and commercial and residential real estate debt and equity, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Palms at Chatham, a 300-unit garden-style multifamily community located in Savannah's Garden City/Midtown submarket. The transaction represents a continued partnership between RREAF and Axonic Capital and further expands RREAF's multifamily portfolio in the Southeast. The firms expect this acquisition to support their programmatic strategy focused on the acquisition and repositioning of multifamily assets.

Built in 2003, The Palms at Chatham consists of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. The community benefits from strong connectivity to major transportation corridors, including Interstate 516 and U.S. Highway 80, providing convenient access to Interstate 16 and the broader Savannah MSA, as well as key employment centers such as Hunter Army Airfield, the Port of Savannah, and Memorial Health University Medical Center.

"Savannah remains a core market for RREAF, supported by a diverse economic base, steady in-migration, and consistent renter demand," said Brad Webb, Chief Investment Officer of RREAF Holdings. "This investment reflects our continued conviction in the market and further strengthens our partnership with Axonic Capital. The opportunity to acquire a well-located asset with significant value-add upside aligns directly with our value-add strategy. We believe we can meaningfully enhance the community while delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with RREAF through the acquisition of The Palms at Chatham," said Eric Sitman, Managing Director at Axonic Capital. "The property's strong location, combined with Savannah's favorable growth dynamics, creates a compelling opportunity to execute a thoughtful value-add strategy and deliver long-term value."

Following the successful disposition of three 1980s built assets in the Savannah MSA last December, RREAF is excited to elevate their holdings in Savannah with the acquisition of The Palms at Chatham, a newer and well amenitized property. RREAF continues to pursue opportunities that support scalable growth through disciplined acquisitions and operational execution. Notably, the asset was acquired at a significant discount to replacement cost, representing a compelling entry point relative to the cost of new construction in the market.

As part of the acquisition, RREAF will execute a capital improvement plan to modernize the property and enhance the resident experience. Renovations will begin immediately and will include interior unit upgrades, as well as a comprehensive scope of exterior and common area improvements, including a full rebrand to Linden at Southover, new signage, clubhouse and amenity enhancements, and pool and landscaping upgrades.

The property will be managed by RR Living, RREAF Holdings' in-house property management platform. RR Living will focus on operational optimization, service excellence, and community engagement to support the asset's repositioning and long-term performance.

About RREAF Holdings

Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, RREAF Holdings LLC ("RREAF") is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm focused on value creation across high-growth U.S. markets, primarily throughout the Sun Belt. The firm specializes in the acquisition, development, and repositioning of complex real estate assets, with a core emphasis on programmatic value-add multifamily investments.

Since inception, RREAF has completed more than 130 transactions and acquired and developed over 23,000 units and keys. Multifamily represents the firm's largest operating platform, with ownership and management of more than 50 communities totaling over 12,000 units across 13 states. In aggregate, RREAF oversees more than 90 assets representing approximately $4.7 billion in assets under management.

About Axonic Capital

Founded in 2010, Axonic Capital is a New York-based alternative investment manager with approximately $8 billion in assets under management. The firm has deep expertise in structured credit and commercial and residential real estate debt and equity. Axonic's flexible capital base includes private limited partnerships, separate accounts, insurance company mandates, and publicly listed fund structures. For additional information, visit axoniccap.com.

Media Contact for RREAF Holdings:

[email protected]

Media Contact for Axonic Capital:

Profile Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE RREAF Holdings LLC