RT-One Becomes First Customer of AMPHIX, Validating a New Deployment Model for Enterprise AI Infrastructure

RT-One, developer of federated AI infrastructure campuses across the Americas, will use AMPHIX™ AI Infrastructure Platform to certify configurations and bring customer environments online.

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVEL, a leader in AI infrastructure and workload orchestration software, and Strata Expanse, developer of the Gray Space as a Service™ model for high-performance compute deployments, today announced RT-One as the first commercial customer of the AMPHIX AI Infrastructure Platform.

AMPHIX is a deployment model for enterprise AI infrastructure that integrates site-ready land, resilient power, cybersecure edge networking, certified compute stacks, and intelligent orchestration software. Through its production-grade Centers of Excellence (COE), organizations can prove their pilots before they scale by validating AI workloads under real-world power, thermal, and performance conditions, before committing significant capital.

RAVEL and Strata Expanse announced RT-One as first commercial customer of AMPHIX AI Infrastructure Platform. Post this

Traditional production-grade pilots can take up to 9 months to deploy and cost up to $4 million, yet rarely enable testing of what actually goes into production. As a result, organizations end up scaling on guesswork.

AMPHIX turns that guesswork into proof. Using flexible consumption-based pricing, customers validate the exact environment that will go into production, and can even start serving their own customers from inside the COE while permanent infrastructure is still being built. The same environment gives teams room to tune AI models, architectures, orchestration policies, and governance, and to train on the exact setup they will run in production. For RT-One, that means customer environments come online months ahead of campus completion, with faster onboarding and lower deployment risk.

"The pace of innovation, unprecedented demand for GPUs, and complexity of AI infrastructure stacks have created an environment with more capital at risk, more operational exposure, and longer timelines before a single workload runs in production. The AMPHIX Centers of Excellence were designed to change that," said Denise Muyco, CEO at RAVEL. "Customers like RT-One can validate, operationalize, and prove their infrastructure against real workloads before making major infrastructure investments. That's the model the industry needs to move towards, and RT-One is the first to run it."

RAVEL and RT-One recently announced a strategic partnership to build a first-of-its-kind federated AI infrastructure model spanning the Americas. RT-One's work in the COE certifies the reference configuration for that model. The compute, network, thermal, and orchestration profile validated in the COE is carried into each site in RT-One's portfolio, adapted at the layers where local regulations require it, operationalizing the sovereign cloud architecture.

Using the AMPHIX COE near Colusa, California, RT-One will validate and optimize a high-performance technology stack, refine operational policies for performance, energy, and costs using RAVEL Orchestrate AI, train its operations teams, and stand up customer environments before its campuses go live. Configurations proven in the COE are carried into RT-One's standardized deployment block, derisking the rollout and accelerating time-to-production and revenue at every subsequent site.

"Our customers buy contracted capacity with a firm delivery date and defined performance standards; we pay a price if we miss either," said Fernando Palamone, CEO of RT-One. "We have secured land and the energy strategy across the Americas. What the COE gives us is the ability to certify the exact configuration we intend to deploy - the same standardized block, the same stack, the same operating policies - while the campuses are under construction, rather than waiting until after they come online. Every validation hour we complete in the COE is an hour we do not spend proving the same point again in Brazil, in Paraguay, or in Colombia. That is what compresses the interval between capital commitment and revenue service: not speed on any single site, but certifying once and deploying many times."

The AMPHIX COE near Colusa, California, is one of the largest planned AMPHIX sites, with power delivered by a microgrid developed and managed by Colusa Indian Energy. Within AMPHIX, RAVEL leads the work that makes a COE production-ready: certifying a technology ecosystem, designing and validating the deployment, and delivering operator training. RAVEL's Orchestrate AI software manages and optimizes the workloads that run across it. Strata Expanse provides the physical infrastructure that every AMPHIX site is built upon.

This combination of technology, physical infrastructure, and expertise ensures that customers like RT-One have the space and power needed to support even the most ambitious AI pilots and production rollouts.

"AMPHIX is designed to give customers a more repeatable blueprint for AI infrastructure deployment," said Greg Wood, Senior Director at Strata Expanse. "Strata Expanse provides the physical foundation, including land, power, cooling, and secure connectivity, so customers and technology partners can focus on deploying and operating their compute environments. By validating configurations in a production-oriented setting, organizations can make future infrastructure decisions with greater speed and confidence."

As AI infrastructure grows more complex, AMPHIX provides a repeatable deployment model that helps organizations move from pilot to production faster and with less risk. Learn more at amphixplatform.com.

About RAVEL

RAVEL is redefining intelligent orchestration for IT operations. Through its Orchestrate AI platform, RAVEL empowers teams to scale innovation, reduce infrastructure friction, and unlock the full potential of AI—from research to production.

About RT-One

RT-One develops and operates next-generation AI data centers and sovereign, secure AI infrastructure platforms designed to meet the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence across the Americas. Through a foundation built on advanced cybersecurity frameworks, resilient AI operations, and strategic sovereign cloud infrastructure, RT-One enables enterprises, governments, and cloud providers to solve complex, real-world challenges securely, sustainably, and efficiently.

About Strata Expanse

Strata Expanse develops land and delivers the power, cooling, and secure connectivity that enable data center operators to deploy high-performance compute within infrastructure-ready environments at speed and scale. Infrastructure is delivered through the company's Gray Space as a Service™ subscription model. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), Strata Expanse focuses on energy-first site selection and integrated infrastructure development. Learn more at strataexpanse.com.

About Colusa Indian Energy

Colusa Indian Energy (CIE) delivers turnkey energy infrastructure—including microgrids, solar, storage, and combined heat and power (CHP)—designed for speed, scalability, efficiency, and long-term performance. The Colusa Indian Energy team brings decades of experience developing complex energy systems for commercial, industrial, and public sector clients across the United States. Learn more at colusaindianenergy.com.

SOURCE RAVEL Inc.