RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

Award continues program expansion capacity to meet rising domestic and international demand

TUCSON, Ariz., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles to bolster U.S. military inventory and meet increased demand from allied nations.

Under the contract, Raytheon will produce AIM-9X missiles along with associated hardware and software for U.S. and Foreign Military Sales customers.

"Our teams have streamlined production, shortened lead times and ramped up deliveries of AIM-9X missiles to keep pace with growing demand," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "This contract, along with our close partnership with the U.S. Navy, allows us to sustain that momentum and ensure U.S. and allied forces have this advanced, combat-proven capability they depend on in high threat environments."

AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared tracking, short-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile, and it is combat-proven in multiple theaters around the world. The system is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides layered defense options with ground launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS).

Trusted by the U.S. and more than 35 allied and partner nations, AIM-9X is a critical asset for ensuring strategic deterrence and operational advantage worldwide. To meet growing demand, Raytheon is increasing its production capacity to 2,500 missiles per year.

A majority of the work under this contract will take place in Tucson, Arizona. Raytheon is significantly expanding its engineering workforce in Tucson to support critical military programs across domains. Engineers with active security clearances and relevant technical experience ready to make a difference helping connect and protect our world can learn more by visiting our website.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX