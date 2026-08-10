RTX's Raytheon awarded $745 million contract for SM-3 IIA interceptors

Contract strengthens U.S. and allied readiness against evolving ballistic missile threats

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has received a $745 million contract from the Missile Defense Agency for the production and sustainment of Standard Missile-3 Block IIA (SM‑3 IIA) interceptors.

"SM-3 Block IIA is a cornerstone of regional defense, giving the U.S. and allied partners greater reach, accuracy and confidence against evolving threats," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "We've made sustained investments in our production lines and processes, which are allowing us to increase capacity and deliver these critical munitions to our customers more quickly."

SM-3 IIA is a cooperatively developed program between Japanese industry and Raytheon. The missile features a larger rocket motor and an enhanced kinetic warhead from its predecessors, allowing it to engage threats faster and protect larger regions from short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.

RTX has made significant investments to expand capacity and accelerate production of the Standard Missile Family. This includes a recent $115 million expansion of its Alabama missile integration facility, which will increase the facility's integration and delivery capacity by over 50%. Production under this contract will be completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and Huntsville, Ala.

Raytheon is actively hiring to support this critical program. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX