ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbermaid®, a trusted leading brand in food storage solutions, is expanding its Rubbermaid Brilliance® portfolio to include products designed with Tritan™ Renew from Eastman. This copolyester is made with certified recycled content* from Eastman's innovative recycling technology.

Rubbermaid Brilliance® food storage portfolio expands with Tritan™ Renew. “Our continued collaboration with Eastman reflects a shared commitment to pushing what’s possible in food storage,” said Waylon Good, vice president of brand management for Rubbermaid food storage products. “By bringing Tritan Renew into Rubbermaid Brilliance products, we’re able to combine performance, clarity and durability with thoughtful material innovation, so we can keep delivering products that make everyday food storage easier, better and more inspiring for consumers.”

Originally launched in 2016 with legacy Tritan copolyester, the Rubbermaid Brilliance line is known for premium food storage performance, clarity and durability. By introducing Tritan Renew into select food storage and pantry containers, the Rubbermaid brand builds on that foundation with products made with recycled content, while also providing consumers with information about the recycled material.

"Our continued collaboration with Eastman reflects a shared commitment to pushing what's possible in food storage," said Waylon Good, vice president of brand management for Rubbermaid food storage products. "By bringing Tritan Renew into Rubbermaid Brilliance products, we're able to combine performance, clarity and durability with thoughtful material innovation, so we can keep delivering products that make everyday food storage easier, better and more inspiring for consumers."

The offering includes Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers in rectangular and round formats, as well as pantry containers designed to keep dry goods fresh and organized. Products made with Tritan Renew deliver the trusted Rubbermaid Brilliance performance consumers expect — including stain-, odor- and shatter-resistance — along with the brand's patented, leakproof and microwave-safe lid.

Rubbermaid selected Tritan Renew as part of its effort to explore advanced materials that support reliable, food-contact-safe performance.

Eastman's technical expertise and partnership supported Rubbermaid brand's selection of Tritan Renew, helping ensure the material integrates seamlessly into existing product designs while meeting the performance standards consumers expect from the Rubbermaid Brilliance portfolio.

Designed for modern households, Rubbermaid Brilliance products serve consumers who value cooking as a shared experience and want products that help create organized, inviting kitchen spaces.

Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage products made with Tritan Renew entered the market in April 2026 and are available at major retailers.

*Clear components made with new & recycled materials. Mass balance approach allocates recycled material to each container; actual content may be less or none. Learn more at Rubbermaid.com/recycled.

About Rubbermaid®

Rubbermaid® is part of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL), a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, and more. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

About Eastman

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman is committed to safety, innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA, the company had 2025 revenues of approximately $8.8 billion. For more information, visit eastman.com.

Media Contact

Eastman

Jacob Teetzmann, APR

423.494.3673

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastman; Rubbermaid