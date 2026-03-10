Ruder Finn Launches "What's Next" Podcast to Examine the Future of Marketing, Media, and Leadership in an AI Driven Era

What's Next: The Ruder Finn Podcast creates a platform for innovators across industries to lead the conversation of change

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, announced the launch of What's Next: The Ruder Finn Podcast, a new platform hosted by CEO Dr. Kathy Bloomgarden examining how AI, leadership, and innovation are reshaping the communication and marketing industry at a moment of unprecedented change.

What's Next: The Ruder Finn Podcast

Unlike traditional marketing podcasts, What's Next centers on how communication and marketing leaders are helping guide how organizations and people understand, navigate, and adapt to technological and cultural disruption. Each episode looks beyond the status quo, featuring respected industry voices, tech innovators, healthcare pioneers, and more. The first three episodes are now available on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube, covering:

How AI is changing decision-making, leadership, and human ingenuity with Global AI Advisor, Zack Kass

How communication is helping to create more personal and connected patient relationships with former Pfizer CCO, Ed Harnaga

The importance of staying curious in an evolving technology landscape with Emmy Award-winning engineer and JC2 Ventures partner, Yvette Kanouff

"As AI and automation accelerate change, communications leaders have a responsibility to help organizations move forward with clarity and optimism," said Bloomgarden. "This podcast is about asking better questions, and shaping what comes next together."

Episodes will release monthly with future topics including the impact of AI on brand communications, growth-oriented innovation, the future of audience engagement in an AI-powered world, and more.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare Transformation, Technology Acceleration, Brand Experience, Stakeholder Relations, and Workplace of the Future—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, ERA Communications, Big Sky Communications, and Missouri Creative. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

Key Facts

Ruder Finn launched podcast called What's Next: The Ruder Finn Podcast in March 2026

CEO Kathy Bloomgarden is the main host of the podcast

The content focuses on how AI is changing decision-making, leadership, and human ingenuity with regard to marketing communications

The first three guests are Global AI advisor and former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, Zack Kass, healthcare marketer and former Pfizer CCO, Ed Harnaga, and Partner, JC2 Ventures, Yvette Kanouff

SOURCE Ruder Finn