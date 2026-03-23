Ruder Finn Acquires The Equity Group, A Premier Investor Relations Firm

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global marketing and communications agencies, has acquired The Equity Group, a premier New York–based investor relations agency. The acquisition significantly expands Ruder Finn's investor relations capabilities at a time when AI and LLM-search meaningfully impact how information that moves markets is discovered and utilized. The acquisition strengthens Ruder Finn's ability to help organizations communicate and engage directly with investors, analysts, and others in the financial community in today's environment of fast-moving information.

Ruder Finn and The Equity Group

For over 50 years, The Equity Group has helped define the practice of investor relations, from strategic advisory to tactical execution. Known for its informed counsel and comprehensive, high-touch approach, the firm supports clients with investor positioning, corporate development and earnings communications, analyst outreach, and investor awareness and engagement. These programs include arranging investor meetings, conferences, and targeted engagement opportunities designed to connect management teams with key members of the investment community. Work is supported by deep market and peer intelligence, as well as the firm's direct relationships across the investment community.

"Investor audiences are changing rapidly, and communications requirements are greater than ever. Our AI capabilities help us identify investor sentiment to pinpoint strengths and weaknesses, augment preparation for earnings calls and 1:1 investor meetings, and develop content that will be impactful," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "The Equity Group brings deep expertise and long-standing, trusted relationships within the investment community, enabling us to help clients better understand, reach, and engage with relevant audiences."

The acquisition reflects the growing importance of strategically engaging current and potential financial stakeholders as part of a company's broader communications and growth strategy. As AI reshapes how information is uncovered, analyzed, and shared across markets, from algorithmic news discovery to digital investor communities, companies must take a more thoughtful, integrated approach to how they listen to and communicate with the audiences that shape market perception.

"Today there are more opportunities than ever to amplify investor communications across media, digital channels, and new forms of storytelling. Ruder Finn's industry-leading capabilities, particularly its leadership in AI and innovation, create powerful new ways to elevate how companies communicate with the investment community while preserving the trusted relationships our clients rely on and value," said Loren Mortman, President and CEO at The Equity Group. "From our first conversations, it was clear that our firms share the same values: deep expertise, unparalleled commitment to clients that drives long-term partnerships, and a focus on employing new technologies and strategies to optimize the effectiveness of our clients' communications."

Combined with Ruder Finn's data-driven analytics and AI-powered communications insights, the enhanced offering will help clients:

Better understand investor sentiment

Anticipate emerging narratives

Communicate strategy with clarity and impact across an increasingly complex market landscape

The Equity Group will continue to operate from its New York headquarters, with its long-standing team joining Ruder Finn to establish a dedicated investor relations capability to serve clients globally.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare Transformation, Technology Acceleration, Brand Experience, Stakeholder Relations, and Workplace of the Future—with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, ERA Communications, Big Sky Communications, and Missouri Creative. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About The Equity Group

The Equity Group is an investor relations and corporate communications firm with a 50+ year history for credible, proactive investor relations programs. We build investment stories, develop effective investor communications, create awareness and engagement amongst relevant investors and sell-side analysts, and arrange NDRs and other investor events. We support this work with expert advisory and customized market/peer intel. We are a trusted partner to micro, small and mid-cap public and going-public companies, with client relationships typically spanning 5-10+ years. www.theequitygroup.com

Contact:

Megan Fitzgibbon

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SOURCE Ruder Finn