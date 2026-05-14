Rudolph Libbe Group Announces Eight Leadership Promotions

Scott Kepp named COO for construction and facility services firm

WALBRIDGE, Ohio, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudolph Libbe Group announced the promotion of eight leaders to strengthen enterprise coordination, deepen operational excellence, and position the construction and facility services firm for continued growth, Chairman Bill Rudolph said.

"These promotions are designed to ensure Rudolph Libbe Group has a pipeline of talented, capable leaders who can take our companies to even greater success in the future," Rudolph said.

Scott Kepp was named Chief Operating Officer of Rudolph Libbe Group, an Ohio-based construction and facility services firm.

Scott Kepp has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Rudolph Libbe Group of companies. Kepp will retain his duties as President of GEM Inc.

"Scott will work closely with leadership teams across all Rudolph Libbe Group companies, regions, and service offerings to strengthen coordination, reinforce our cultural pillars, and ensure alignment between strategy and execution," Rudolph said.

Matt Arnold has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Rudolph Libbe Inc. In addition to his current responsibilities for sales, marketing and preconstruction, Arnold will now oversee construction and field operations.

Brian Klatt has been promoted to Vice President, Enterprise Business Development for Rudolph Libbe Group. Klatt will lead business development teams across Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., and Rudolph Libbe Properties.

Rudolph Libbe Group also announced the following promotions:

Nate Schroeder, Senior Vice President of Preconstruction and Project Management, GEM Inc.

Joe Pesci, Senior Vice President of Operations, GEM Inc.

John MacGregor, Vice President of Preconstruction, Rudolph Libbe Inc.

Holly Bristoll, Vice President, GEM Service

Brandon Gartee, Toledo Regional Manager, GEM Service

About Rudolph Libbe Group

The Rudolph Libbe Group is a full-service construction and facility services provider helping industrial, commercial, and institutional organizations build, improve and maintain high‑performing facilities. With a customer‑first approach, Rudolph Libbe Group delivers integrated solutions—from site selection and construction to renovation, process upgrades, HVAC service, and facility management—designed to improve performance, ensure on‑time delivery, and maximize long‑term facility ROI.

Comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., Rudolph Libbe Properties, GEM Inc., GEM Service, GEM Energy, and Lehman Daman, the Rudolph Libbe Group brings over 70 years of experience serving mission‑critical environments across manufacturing, industrial, health care, education, commercial, and energy markets. From offices in Ohio and southeast Michigan, the company supports customers across the United States.

For more information, visit RLGbuilds.com or follow @RLGbuilds.

SOURCE Rudolph Libbe Group