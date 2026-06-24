Runpod Raises $100M Led by Summit Partners to Accelerate the AI Developer Cloud

NEWARK, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runpod, the AI Developer Cloud, today announced a $100 million growth investment led by Summit Partners. The round comes on the heels of strong momentum for Runpod, which is now valued at $1.0 billion. The company has more than one million developers building on the platform. The new capital will fund continued investment in the full lifecycle AI development platform those developers depend on to take AI from first experiment to production.

Runpod is the AI developer cloud, offering AI developers a single destination to build. While much of the market has converged on hosted inference, developers use Runpod to experiment, train, fine-tune, run inference, and scale multi-node runs, all from one platform, with a library of models and templates ready from day one. With self-serve access, transparent per-second pricing and no commitment minimums, most developers are running their first workload within an hour of sign-up.

"The market spent the last two years narrowing to inference, but builders need more than that," said Zhen Lu, CEO of Runpod. "They need one place to take an idea from first experiment to production traffic, without stitching together multiple tools or waiting on a procurement cycle. That is precisely the cloud we are building. This funding lets us build it faster, to serve the next million developers and more."

The company's growth underscores both the depth of developer demand and Runpod's ability to meet the needs of that community. Runpod's Serverless platform has processed more than 20 billion inference requests to date. Developers stay because the platform earns it. The median time from sign-up to a first running workload is under an hour, more than 90 percent of deployments succeed on the first try, and 85 percent of developers who deploy come back to build more.

Runpod's customers range from independent AI researchers to teams building and serving frontier models. Deep Cogito built its Cogito v1 family of open models entirely on Runpod. "We trained Cogito v1, a family of models that outperforms size equivalent models from LLaMA and DeepSeek, in 75 days with a small team, entirely on Runpod," said Drishan Arora, Co-Founder and CEO at Deep Cogito. "The ability to iterate fast on world-class GPU infrastructure without building our own cluster is a genuine competitive advantage."

The platform continues to gain traction across the open-source community. "It's easy to see why Runpod has resonated so strongly with the broader machine learning community," said Julien Chaumond, Cofounder and CTO at Hugging Face. "Accessible, flexible compute is core to how we think about democratizing AI, and Runpod is one of the few companies that understands that."

With this funding, Runpod will invest in the platform and developer experience, expand the team across engineering and developer relations, and broaden global access for developers wherever they build.

"Developers building with AI today need infrastructure that can keep pace with how fast the technology is moving and the flexibility to go from early experiment to production without switching platforms," said Michael Medici, a Managing Director at Summit Partners who will join the Runpod Board of Directors. "Runpod has built a platform designed to meet these needs, and in our view, the company's growth trajectory reflects the team's strong execution against that vision. We believe Runpod is positioned to become a defining infrastructure platform for the next generation of AI developers, and we look forward to supporting Zhen and the team as they continue to scale."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as Sole Placement Agent to Runpod in connection with the financing. Cooley LLP acted as external legal counsel to Runpod, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as external legal counsel to Summit Partners.

To learn more, visit runpod.io.

About Runpod

Runpod is the AI Developer Cloud. More than one million developers use Runpod to build, train, fine-tune, deploy, and scale AI on one platform, with self-serve access, transparent per-second pricing, and no commit minimums. Learn more at runpod.io.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow Summit Partners on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Runpod