Rural King Opens New Store in Gadsden, Expanding Alabama Footprint

MATTOON, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King, a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, announced the opening of its newest Alabama store in Gadsden, marking the company's eighth location in the state.

Courtesy of Rural King

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 2, featuring Rural King specials and competitive prices on items throughout the store. New customers who enroll in RK Rewards at the Gadsden store during grand opening weekend will be automatically entered to win one of four $500 Rural King gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their visit.

With a legacy spanning more than six decades, Rural King has established itself as a cornerstone of the communities it serves. The new Gadsden location at 280 N. Third St. features updates designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkout options, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

"Opening our Gadsden store marks an exciting step in Rural King's continued growth across Alabama," said Rural King Chief Operating Officer Michael Ladd. "We look forward to becoming part of the Gadsden community and serving area families, farmers, homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts. Our team is proud to bring local customers the everyday value, quality products and friendly service Rural King is known for."

The Gadsden store carries brands including Carhartt, Stihl, Ariat, Wrangler, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. To serve a wide range of customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting its communities, including youth organizations such as 4-H and FFA, as well as veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations such as the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit Ruralking.com, RKguns.com or RKtractors.com.

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois, in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 150 stores in 17 states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King