Rural Voice's Fifth Season Tackles Some of Rural Minnesota's Biggest Issues

September Town halls in Marshall, St. Joseph, Grand Rapids, Albert Lea and Faribault will explore housing, belonging, workforce, Main Streets and data centers

Minnesota Public Radio to Broadcast Events

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Voice town hall series, designed to elevate conversations from across Greater Minnesota, returns for its fifth season this September. Moderated by Minnesota Public Radio's Kerri Miller, the 2026 series features a new lineup of free, in-person discussions exploring some of the biggest opportunities and challenges shaping the future of rural Minnesota—from workforce housing and retaining local talent to strengthening community belonging, revitalizing Main Streets and understanding the impacts of data centers.

Since launching in 2022, Rural Voice has created a forum where rural Minnesotans share their experiences, exchange ideas and explore practical solutions to issues affecting their communities. The discussions bring together local residents, business leaders, educators, elected officials and subject matter experts to tackle topics with statewide significance through a distinctly rural lens.

The 2026 Rural Voice season is supported by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Southwest Initiative Foundation, Initiative Foundation and the Northland Foundation. Minnesota Public Radio and the Center for Rural Policy and Development are partners of Rural Voice.

Each discussion is recorded and will be played a week later on Minnesota Public Radio.

"Rural communities continue to lead with innovation, resilience and practical problem-solving," said Tim Penny, co-founder of Rural Voice and recent past president of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. "The conversations we're having this year aren't just about today's challenges—they're about tomorrow's opportunities. Whether it's creating housing for a growing workforce, giving young people a reason to stay, investing in vibrant Main Streets or weighing the impacts of data centers, Rural Voice is bringing together the people closest to these issues to share ideas and solutions."

2026 Town Hall Schedule

Tuesday, September 8 – Marshall

Topic: Housing - Rural Companies Want to Hire New Workers. Where Will They Live?

Location: Upper Room

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

Monday, September 14 – St. Joseph

Topic: Belonging - Are Rural Communities Welcoming Enough? We Return to St. Joseph Five Years Later.

Location: Krewe

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

Monday, September 21 – Grand Rapids

Topic: Keeping Local Talent - Rural Grads Often Leave for Jobs. Here's How to Offer a Different Path.

Location: Rapids Brewing

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

Monday, September 28 – Albert Lea

Topic: Main Street - Who Owns Main Street? How Some Rural Towns Are Building Thriving Main Streets from the Ground Up.

Location: Broadway/Cento

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

Tuesday, September 29 – Faribault

Topic: Data Centers: Facts, Fiction & the Future.

Location: Cork & Pints

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Discussion from 6:00–7:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

"Every Rural Voice conversation reminds us that the people closest to these issues often have the most thoughtful ideas for addressing them," said Kerri Miller, co-founder of Rural Voice and host with Minnesota Public Radio. "The goal isn't simply to talk about rural Minnesota. It's to create space for honest conversations, challenge assumptions and elevate local voices that can help shape stronger communities across our state. We're excited to return for a fifth season and continue sharing those conversations with audiences across Minnesota."

To register for in-person events or view livestreams, visit www.ruralvoice.org.

About Rural Voice

Launched in 2022 by former Minnesota Congressman Tim Penny, Minnesota Public Radio host Kerri Miller and communications strategist Teresa McFarland, Rural Voice was created to foster civic engagement and elevate voices from across Greater Minnesota. Through community conversations held throughout the state, Rural Voice brings together residents, business leaders, policymakers and experts to examine the issues shaping rural communities while uncovering shared values and practical solutions.

SOURCE Rural Voice