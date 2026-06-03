RUSSELL'S RESERVE® HONORS EDDIE RUSSELL'S 45-YEAR LEGACY WITH A CINEMATIC TRIBUTE AND THE SPRING 2026 RETURN OF THE 13 YEAR OLD

Over the course of his career, Eddie has mastered nearly every aspect of bourbon-making, taking on roles across the distillery and absorbing the traditions, techniques, and uncompromising standards that define Wild Turkey. That foundation led to the creation of Russell's Reserve, first introduced by Eddie to honor his father, Jimmy Russell's, 45th anniversary at Wild Turkey, and now serves as the inspiration for "His Own Way: The Story of Eddie Russell", the documentary that traces Eddie's journey from his earliest days at the distillery to his lasting influence today. Offering an intimate portrait, the film goes beyond craftsmanship to capture the values, relationships and quiet leadership that define Eddie's legacy.

"Russell's Reserve has always been deeply personal to me. It started as a way to honor my dad and everything he taught me," says Master Distiller Eddie Russell. "Now, the opportunity to celebrate my own 45 years with a new release of the 13 Year Old - a bourbon that really showcases how I approach the craft - and to see my story shared through this film, is incredibly special."

The Spring 2026 release of Russell's Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon will feature a commemorative label, offering a nod to Eddie's 45 years of whiskey-making mastery. Continuing the tradition of honoring the truest expression of the barrel, an approach central to Eddie's philosophy of bourbon-making, this year's batch showcases his unique ability to hand-select and develop deep, complex flavors through maturation. Bottled at a unique barrel proof of 60.6% (121.2 proof) and shaped by the nuances of this production season, this release delivers a rich, full-bodied profile, including special selections by Eddie, crafted to be savored, shared, and celebrated.

"My dad has given his entire life to this craft, and to see him reach 45 years is so special," said Associate Master Blender and son of Eddie, Bruce Russell. "While we were filming, Dad actually pulled an 18 year old barrel and we tasted it together - of course, it was exceptional. That barrel ended up in this year's 13 Year Old release. It was just one of those moments that felt so true to who Dad is and what he does best. To have that captured on camera, and that barrel in this year's release, makes it all even more meaningful."

With signature notes of vanilla and brown sugar, the 2026 release introduces layered flavors of cherry and citrus. The result is a complex and balanced bourbon that reflects both heritage and innovation.

Proof : 121.2 proof; 60.6% ABV

: 121.2 proof; 60.6% ABV Aroma : Notes of vanilla and oak transition to brown sugar and coffee with a distinct orange peel note.

: Notes of vanilla and oak transition to brown sugar and coffee with a distinct orange peel note. Taste : Bright fruit notes of cherry and citrus followed by spice notes of nutmeg and allspice with sweet notes of cola.

: Bright fruit notes of cherry and citrus followed by spice notes of nutmeg and allspice with sweet notes of cola. Finish: Medium-long finish with caramel, toffee, and hints of oak tannin.

Beginning this month, the highly allocated Russell's Reserve 13 Year Old will be available in limited quantities online, at the distillery Visitor's Center and at select retailers for $200 SRP per 750 ML bottle. For news of how to purchase, sign up for the Russell's Reserve newsletter at RussellsReserve.com.

The film will debut for one day only on June 23, 2026, at select Alamo Drafthouse theaters nationwide, followed by a showing of Field of Dreams with the purchase of a food and beverage voucher. Please visit http://drafthouse.com/event/free-victory-screening-field-of-dreams-his-own-way-the-eddie-russell-story to purchase.

Whether you're enjoying Russell's Reserve with your family or with friends, please remember to do so responsibly.

@russellsreservebourbon

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 24 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Campari America

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Courvoisier® Cognac, Espolón® Tequila, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, , Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

SOURCE Russell’s Reserve