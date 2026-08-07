Rusty Rhodes Returns to MassMutual of South Carolina to Serve Individuals, Families and Small Businesses

MassMutual of SC Welcomes Back Rusty Rhodes, with over 20 years of experience in Financial Services.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusty Rhodes has returned to MassMutual of South Carolina, located in the Greenville office, where he will work with individuals, families and small business owners to help them pursue greater financial confidence and long-term goals. The move was also driven by his focus on the small business market and the quality and respect for the products and services that MassMutual offers to its client base.

Rusty Rhodes

"I believe financial planning begins with listening, understanding your priorities, and learning what matters most to you," said Rusty. "Every client's situation is unique, and the guidance and support I provide is designed to reflect your goals, values, and stage of life."

Born and raised in Upstate South Carolina, Rusty values community, relationships, and the trust that comes from understanding others. Outside of work, he will be found spending time with family and attending Clemson sporting events. A proud Clemson University graduate, Rusty is a husband and father of four. These roles have reinforced the importance of planning, protection and maintaining a long-term perspective.

MassMutual of South Carolina continues to attract experienced, productive financial advisors. If you are interested in learning more about MassMutual of South Carolina, please reach out to Kelley Stovall at 864-270-4532.

NEITHER MML INVESTORS SERVICES, LLC NOR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES, EMPLOYEES OR REPRESENTATIVES ARE AUTHORIZED TO GIVE LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE. CONSULT YOUR OWN PERSONAL ATTORNEY LEGAL OR TAX COUNSEL FOR ADVICE ON SPECIFIC LEGAL AND TAX MATTERS.

Securities and Investment advisory and financial planning services are offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services LLC, Member SIPC www.sipc.org OSJ 40 Calhoun St., Ste. 310, Charleston, SC 29401, (843) 856-3411. CRN202907-11708477

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE MassMutual of South Carolina