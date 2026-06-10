RVL Strength, The World's Most Advanced Weightlifting Power Rack Upgrade, Launches in North America

SEATTLE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RVL Strength, a Seattle-based fitness equipment company, today officially launches its flagship product, RVL Wings. This single and dual-arm power rack attachment uplevels the capabilities of home and private gyms. Over three years of extensive research and development, weightlifters, athletes, personal trainers, the military, and first responders put the product to the test, pushing engineers to solve challenges that have long faced this product category.

RVL Wings allow users to safely maximize their weight lifting, without a spotter. RVL Wings easily attach to most standard power racks: 3x3-inch, 3x2-inch, or 2x2-inch

"I love working out in private, but that convenience always comes with compromise," said RVL Strength founder Tim Timmer. "I found myself holding back when a spotter wasn't available. The movements I could achieve were almost as good as the gym, but not quite. After waiting years for someone to design a better product, I was inspired to finally sketch out my dream solution and recruit the right people to help me bring it to life."

Ergonomically designed and crafted from high-quality, powder-coated steel, RVL Wings provide weight lifters, athletes, and trainers with greater comfort, uncompromised movement, and a wider range of push and pull motions than traditional rack accessories. Placement of the RVL Wings at high, mid-range, and low positions on the rack allows seamless transitions to upper body, core and leg exercises including Viking press, incline press, bench press, curls, dips, lat pulldowns, and more.

RVL Strength previewed the product during an invite-only launch in Seattle. Event attendees lauded the ability to safely maximize the desired lift weight without a spotter and to perform both push and pull exercises with a single device.

"The RVL Strength Wings are the most complete lever arm system I've ever used," said Cooper Mitchell of Garage Gym Reviews in a review post that has already gained tens of thousands of views. "Are these the best lever arms on the market? Yes." Mitchell's additional insights will likely influence future design iterations of the RVL Wings and accessories.

In their review, Yanko Design compared RVL Strength to how free weights shift load vector during movement and how single-plane cable machines lock users into a fixed movement path. "The torque-based design at the heart of RVL Wings addresses both problems, creating consistent resistance that follows the movement and delivers smoother reps, reduced friction, and better flow through the full range."

The first production run is complete and expected to arrive at RVL Strength's distribution center in Washington this June. Timmer estimates that all domestic US deliveries will be fulfilled in July. Limited VIP Bundles remain available, while supplies last. This includes RVL merchandise, free shipping, and a certificate for 25% off future RVL Strength accessories.

What's in the Box?

RVL Wings retail for $1999.00 (USD). Each order includes two each of the following to create the left and right RVL Wings: Main Mount Assemblies, 4-foot Main Arms, Weight Horns, Deluxe Rotating Grips, and Modular Mount pairs (front and back for each wing).

RVL Wings work with most standard power rack uprights and are shipped pre-configured for a 3"x3" mounting. Hardware is provided to easily convert to 3"x2" or 2"x2" uprights if needed.

When placing orders, buyers will be asked to specify the desired through-hole pin size for securely attaching the Main Mount Assembly: 1"/25mm, 3/4"/19mm, or 5/8"/16mm. Additional grip styles and accessories will be introduced in the near future.

ABOUT RVL STRENGTH

RVL Strength is a performance-driven strength training brand engineered to empower athletes, commercial gyms, and fitness professionals with more effective, precise, and safer training solutions. It was developed to eliminate the ergonomic compromises and mechanical inefficiencies inherent in traditional rack accessories, offering a smarter way to train without compromise. Visit rvlstrength.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Michael Smith, [email protected], (253) 242-3115

SOURCE RVL Strength