RXT Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Rackspace Technology Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: On May 7, 2026, Rackspace reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $2,600–$2,700 million. Nine weeks later, that promise became a $2,450–$2,550 million reality and a $2.21 per-share loss for RXT holders.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

RXT closed at $4.37 on July 9, 2026, down $2.21 per share, or 33.6%, on unusually heavy volume, after Rackspace cut full-year 2026 revenue guidance by $150 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance by $20 million. Shares had reached a Class Period high of $7.53 on June 17, 2026. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is September 28, 2026.

The Promise

The Company projected full-year 2026 total revenue of $2,600 million to $2,700 million, Private Cloud revenue of $1,025 million to $1,075 million, and Public Cloud revenue of $1,575 million to $1,625 million. On May 7, 2026, management told investors the full-year outlook was reaffirmed "in its entirety," with revenue, EBITDA and cash flow all unchanged, and pointed to a newly announced AMD collaboration as support for the Private Cloud growth profile.

The Reality

Results revealed a materially different picture on July 9, 2026, when Rackspace disclosed that its enterprise AI buildout required a significant re-prioritization of resources. Private Cloud guidance was lowered by $25 million tied to exiting colocation and basic hosting revenues, and Public Cloud guidance was lowered by $125 million tied to exiting low-margin resale as hyperscalers moved customers to direct contracts. The lawsuit maintains that these conditions existed while the earlier targets were being reaffirmed.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

Total revenue: promised $2,600–$2,700 million; revised to $2,450–$2,550 million

Public Cloud: promised $1,575–$1,625 million; revised to $1,450–$1,500 million

Private Cloud: promised $1,025–$1,075 million; revised to $1,000–$1,050 million

Adjusted EBITDA: promised $305–$315 million; revised to $285–$295 million

Year-over-year revenue change: prior outlook of (3)% to 1%; revised outlook of (9)% to (5)%

Share price: $7.53 Class Period high on June 17, 2026; $4.37 close on July 9, 2026

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap here between reaffirmed guidance in May and a $150 million reduction in July is the central question this action raises." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action asserts that investors purchased RXT at prices inflated by statements that allegedly omitted the planned reallocation of capacity and capital away from the higher-margin Private Cloud segment, which carried a 24.7% operating margin, and the ongoing decline in Public Cloud resale revenue.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RXT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the RXT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Rackspace Technology, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its reaffirmed FY2026 revenue guidance and the strength of its Private Cloud and Public Cloud businesses during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed a $150 million reduction in full-year 2026 revenue guidance tied to its enterprise AI re-prioritization, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did RXT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33.6%, a decline of $2.21 per share, after the Company disclosed the $150 million revenue guidance cut and related segment reductions. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the RXT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Rackspace Technology, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives Gajen Kandiah and Mark Marino.

Q: What is the RXT lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 28, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do RXT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my RXT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP