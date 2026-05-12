RYZE Launches Three New Target-Exclusive Lattes Nationwide

Ube, Matcha, and Chai Latte SKUs Bring Plant-Based, Mushroom-Infused Functional Beverages to Target Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RYZE, the leader in functional superfoods and plant-based beverages, is expanding its Target lineup with three new instant lattes: Ube Vanilla Latte, Matcha Latte, and Chai Latte. Available now at Target stores nationwide, the launch introduces a more diverse range of flavor-forward, feel-good lattes.

Ube, Matcha, and Chai Latte

Designed for those who want the perks of a morning cup of coffee (or tea) with added functionality and elevated flavor, each latte combines smooth, craveable taste with brain and body benefits, powered by antioxidants and RYZE's signature SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend. The result: sustained energy, mental clarity, and digestive support—all in one delicious cup.

With the addition of Ube, Matcha, and Chai, RYZE now offers a lineup of feel-better lattes that span from everyday staples to more distinctive, trend-forward flavors—catering to every taste and preference.

Flavor Highlights:

Ube Vanilla Latte ($9.99): Smooth and sweet with a vibrant purple hue and creamy, vanilla-forward finish. Made with our SUPER6™ mushroom blend and instant coffee for ~50 mg of natural caffeine.

Smooth and sweet with a vibrant purple hue and creamy, vanilla-forward finish. Made with our SUPER6™ mushroom blend and instant coffee for ~50 mg of natural caffeine. Matcha Latte ($9.99): Silky and subtly sweet with soft vanilla notes, featuring a boost from our SUPER6™ mushroom blend and ~20 mg of natural caffeine from high-quality matcha.

Silky and subtly sweet with soft vanilla notes, featuring a boost from our SUPER6™ mushroom blend and ~20 mg of natural caffeine from high-quality matcha. Chai Latte ($9.99): Sweet and spiced with warming notes and a hint of vanilla, plus our SUPER6™ mushroom blend and ~50 mg of natural caffeine from black tea.

Each latte contains six USA-grown organic functional mushrooms and is 100% vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, with natural sweetness from coconut sugar. Designed for convenience and versatility, the lattes can be enjoyed hot or cold, at home or on the go.

"Today's consumer is looking for more than just a morning pick-me-up—they want something that tastes great and makes them feel great," said Andrée Werner, co-founder of RYZE. "With these new lattes, we're expanding our lineup to offer more variety, more flavor, and more ways to support your daily routine—so no matter your preference, there's a latte you'll love.

As demand for functional, better-for-you beverages continues to rise, RYZE's expansion at Target reflects a broader shift toward accessible wellness products that don't compromise on taste or experience. Alongside its existing Medium and Dark Roast coffees and flavored lattes like Caramel, Vanilla, and Mocha, RYZE is building a portfolio designed for every kind of coffee drinker—and every kind of morning.

For more information, visit RYZEsuperfoods.com or follow @RYZESuperfoods on social media.

About RYZE

RYZE is the leading mushroom coffee brand, reinventing the daily coffee ritual with a cleaner, more functional approach. Its flagship blend pairs carefully sourced coffee with its signature SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend to deliver smooth, natural energy and support for mental clarity, digestion, and immunity — without the spikes or afternoon slumps. Every mushroom in RYZE products is sustainably grown in the USA and rigorously tested for quality and potency. The full lineup is vegan, gluten-free, and made with organic ingredients. Shop RYZE at Target stores nationwide, Target.com, Amazon, and RYZESuperfoods.com, and follow @RYZESuperfoods on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE RYZE