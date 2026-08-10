S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core Highlights Concrete Scanning, GPR, Concrete Cutting and Utility Locating Services Across Arizona

S2C Arizona serves the Greater Phoenix Area and communities throughout Arizona with concrete scanning, Ground Penetrating Radar, utility locating, concrete cutting, CCTV pipeline inspection and non-destructive excavation services

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core is highlighting its range of concrete scanning, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), concrete cutting, utility locating and related services available to contractors, construction professionals and other customers throughout the Greater Phoenix Area and communities across Arizona.

S2C Arizona provides Concrete Scanning / Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating / Ground Penetrating Radar, CCTV Pipeline Video Inspection, Hydro Excavation / Potholing & Daylighting Services, and Vacuum Excavation / Air Excavation.

For more information about S2C Arizona and the services offered throughout Arizona, visit the S2C Arizona service area page.

Concrete Scanning / Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology allows S2C Arizona personnel to work quickly, efficiently and accurately in real time. Unlike X-ray technology, concrete scanning equipment can locate targets and their depths safely without the need to vacate the jobsite. GPR is not radioactive, allowing work to be performed safely around other construction trade workers on the jobsite.

More information is available from S2C Arizona about Concrete Scanning and Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

Concrete Cutting

Since concrete is one of the most durable building materials, diamond tools need to be used to get through it. S2C Arizona specializes in core drilling, saw cutting and wall sawing.

S2C Arizona's concrete cutting operators work in tandem with scanning and locating technicians, using a teamwork approach to overcome potential obstacles and help reduce unforeseen inspection and concrete cutting costs.

Utility Locating / Ground Penetrating Radar

S2C Arizona's utility locating staff is trained to map underground utility lines prior to excavation or concrete cutting using GPR Locating, Electromagnetic Detection (EM), Magnetometers (MAG) and Global Positioning Systems (GPS).

Underground utility lines need to be accurately located prior to destructive processes that could cause damage, severe service interruptions or dangerous leakages.

CCTV Pipeline Video Inspection

S2C Arizona's CCTV Pipeline Inspection technicians hold PACP/MACP/LACP certifications through NASSCO and can help code defects, assess asset conditions and plan rehabilitation or replacement of water, drainage and sewer systems.

S2C Arizona CCTV vans are equipped with technology to help detect and determine the severity of common problems in sewer systems.

Hydro Excavation, Potholing and Daylighting Services

S2C Arizona's hydro excavation teams safely expose underground utilities using high-pressure water and vacuum systems, eliminating the risks associated with mechanical digging.

S2C Arizona provides precise potholing and daylighting to verify utility depth, location and material for engineering, SUE, construction and utility projects. This non-destructive method reduces strikes, improves accuracy and helps keep projects moving safely and efficiently.

S2C Arizona previously announced the expansion of these capabilities in its Hydro Excavation, Utility Potholing & Vacuum Excavation Services Across Arizona announcement.

Vacuum Excavation / Air Excavation

S2C Arizona also provides vacuum excavation and air excavation services for projects requiring underground utilities to be safely exposed. These non-destructive excavation methods provide alternatives to conventional mechanical digging when working around underground infrastructure.

Serving the Greater Phoenix Area and Communities Throughout Arizona

S2C Arizona provides concrete scanning and related services throughout Arizona, including:

Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Chandler, Gilbert, Peoria, Tempe, Surprise, Goodyear, Buckeye, Flagstaff, Prescott, Queen Creek, Sun City, Avondale, Casa Grande, Maricopa, Sun City West, Laveen, Cave Creek, Marana, Payson, Tolleson, Sedona, El Mirage, Cottonwood, Oro Valley, Florence, Sun Lakes, Chino Valley, Anthem, Sahuarita and Gold Canyon.

Phoenix Service Coverage

S2C Arizona serves clients in the following Phoenix ZIP codes:

85003, 85004, 85006, 85007, 85008, 85009, 85012, 85013, 85014, 85015, 85016, 85017, 85018, 85019, 85020, 85021, 85022, 85023, 85024, 85027, 85028, 85029, 85031, 85032, 85033, 85034, 85035, 85037, 85040, 85041, 85042, 85043, 85044, 85045, 85048, 85050, 85051, 85053, 85054, 85083, 85085 and 85086.

S2C Arizona can work with clients in any of the 15 "Villages" located in Phoenix:

Ahwatukee Foothills

Alhambra

Camelback East

Central City

Deer Valley

Desert View

Encanto

Estrella

Laveen

Maryvale

North Gateway

North Mountain

Paradise Valley

Rio Vista

South Mountain

S2C Arizona Services

S2C Arizona services include:

Ground Penetrating Radar

GPR

Concrete scanning

GPR scanning

GPR concrete scanning

Concrete scanning services

Concrete X-ray

Concrete cutting

Core drilling

Utility locating

Private utility locating

Underground utilities

Underground utility locating

CCTV pipeline inspection

Hydro excavation

Potholing

Daylighting

Vacuum excavation

Air excavation

About S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core

S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core provides Concrete Scanning, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating, CCTV Pipeline Inspection, Hydro Excavation, Potholing, Daylighting, Vacuum Excavation and related services throughout Arizona.

SOURCE S2C Arizona, Inc. DBA Safe2core