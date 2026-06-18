S3 Recycling Solutions expands to 34,000-square-foot facility

The new California space triples the size of existing location.

FULLERTON, Calif., Jun 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Recycling Solutions, a nationally recognized IT asset disposition (ITAD) company serving clients across North America, announced the expansion of its California operations with the relocation to a new 34,000-square-foot facility at 2350 Artesia Ave in Fullerton. The move triples the company's existing California footprint and supports increasing demand across the Western United States.

The company expects to complete the transition to the new facility within 60 days.

S3 IT and Biomed

"This expansion represents a strategic investment in infrastructure, people, and systems to support long-term growth and increasing client demand across the West Coast," said Rod McDaniel, CEO of S3 Recycling Solutions.

S3 encourages organizations looking for a secure, transparent, and scalable ITAD partner to schedule a pickup today.

The California expansion coincides with several major milestones for S3, including:

the 10-year anniversary of Rod McDaniel's leadership.

the two-year anniversary of S3's acquisition of iGlobal Asset Management.

the 2025 acquisition of assets of ERS in Gallatin, Tenn.

S3's implementation of an enterprise resource planning platform, Makor ERP 2.0. The system unifies operations into a single platform, enabling real-time visibility, improved processing speed, serialized chain-of-custody tracking, and enhanced reporting capabilities for clients while increasing operational efficiency.

The new Fullerton facility will operate as a full-service processing location aligned with S3's Tennessee operations and is expected to significantly increase processing capacity, improve turnaround times, and support continued client growth throughout healthcare, enterprise, and technology sectors.

S3 plans to pursue R2v3 certification at the new Fullerton facility, with a target completion date in Q2 2027. S3's Tennessee facility currently maintains R2v3 certification, as well as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications, which support quality management systems, environmental responsibility, and employee health and safety standards across the organization.

In 2025, S3 processed more than 500,000 devices across its operations in Tennessee and California. In 2026, S3 is projected to achieve more than 3,000 percent revenue growth since 2016, a benchmark that has been accomplished through acquisitions, operational standardization, technology investments, and enterprise client expansion across North America.

About S3 - S3 is a full-service ITAD firm that helps businesses responsibly and securely manage their electronic and biomed assets. S3 customers reduce the cost of ownership of their assets while receiving the industry's highest safety and security standards. For more information, visit www.s3rs.com

SOURCE S3 Recycling Solutions