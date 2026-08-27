STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has signed a long-term agreement with the Netherlands Ministry of Defence for the Barracuda Mobile Camouflage System. Saab has also received a first order within the agreement, with deliveries in the coming years.

The agreement, which runs over multiple years, enables the Netherlands to place orders and equip their vehicles with Saab's Barracuda Mobile Camouflage System.

"We are proud to support the Royal Netherlands Army with our advanced multispectral camouflage solutions, helping to protect its vehicle fleet from detection across the modern sensor spectrum, strengthening survivability and mobility on the battlefield," says Henning Robach, head of Saab's business unit Barracuda.

The initial order is for the Royal Netherlands Army's existing Fennek and Panzerhaubitz vehicles. The agreement also includes options to equip additional vehicle types in the future.

Saab's Barracuda Mobile Camouflage System is tailor-made for a perfect fit for any vehicle, with woodland, urban or arctic camouflage patterns and can be deployed in any environment.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

[email protected]

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/saab/r/saab-signs-long-term-agreement-for-camouflage-systems-with-the-netherlands,c4388339

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4388339/4236318.pdf Saab signs long-term agreement for camouflage systems with the Netherlands https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-barracuda-mobile-camouflage-system-on-fennek-vehicle-in-woodland,c3559766 Saab Barracuda Mobile Camouflage System on Fennek vehicle in woodland

SOURCE Saab