Sabanto Inc. and Verdant Robotics Announce Technical Integration of Autonomous Tractor Operation with SharpShooter Plant-Level Precision Application

The two systems now operate as a single, integrated solution, enabling fully autonomous field work from navigation to plant-level application without an operator in the cab.

AMES, Iowa and HAYWARD, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabanto Inc., a leader in autonomy retrofit solutions for agricultural machinery, and Verdant Robotics™, developer of SharpShooter™ precision application system, have integrated their systems for the first time. Sabanto's Autonomy System and Verdant's SharpShooter precision application system now communicate directly, allowing producers to fully automate field work, from navigation to plant-level precision application, without an operator in the cab. Visuals linked here.

This integration enables a new level of autonomous precision farming. Verdant Robotics' SharpShooter, now runs behind Sabanto-equipped autonomous tractors, using Aim & Apply™ technology to identify individual plants and weeds and apply inputs only where needed, dramatically reducing input use. The system allows for continuous, labor-free field operations with the tractor navigating the field and powering the implement. SharpShooter communicates directly with the Sabanto-equipped tractor through the CAN bus, feeding real-time field data to the Sabanto Autonomy System during active navigation. Based on that data, the SharpShooter directs the tractor to adjust speed and implement height based on conditions in the field, optimizing performance without operator input. The decisions a skilled operator would make from the cab are now executed autonomously by the combined system.

Key Benefits of the Integrated Solution

Labor Reduction : Fully autonomous operation eliminates the need for an operator in the cab, addressing critical labor shortages that are widespread in agriculture.

: Fully autonomous operation eliminates the need for an operator in the cab, addressing critical labor shortages that are widespread in agriculture. Input Savings : Using Aim & Apply technology, SharpShooter identifies individual plants and weeds in real time, delivering precise, targeted applications only where needed–not across the entire field.

: Using Aim & Apply technology, SharpShooter identifies individual plants and weeds in real time, delivering precise, targeted applications only where needed–not across the entire field. 24/7 Productivity : Sabanto's retrofit autonomy enables extended operation without requiring an operator. SharpShooter's lightweight design allows for earlier field entry and transportation, expanding the operational window. More hours running means more acres covered without adding headcount.

: Sabanto's retrofit autonomy enables extended operation without requiring an operator. SharpShooter's lightweight design allows for earlier field entry and transportation, expanding the operational window. More hours running means more acres covered without adding headcount. Proven in the Field: The integration is already delivering results in commercial operations in various crop markets, including commercial sod production at Bethel Farms, where the combined system demonstrates reliable performance in demanding conditions.

"Our goal has always been to make full autonomy accessible and immediately valuable for everyone in the ag industry - farmers, implement providers, retailers, input providers, and tractor manufacturers alike. This integration represents another major leap forward in practical, scalable autonomy for agriculture," said Craig Rupp, Founder and CEO of Sabanto Inc. "By pairing our best-in-class and proven retrofit autonomy system with Verdant's groundbreaking SharpShooter technology, we're giving producers and stakeholders yet another complete solution that works on their existing equipment. Farmers can run precision operations 24/7, addressing labor shortages head-on while dramatically cutting input costs. Sabanto's philosophy is to deliver on behalf of our customers and to do what's best for them, bottom line. Continuing to build versatility into our offering does just that."

"Growers invested in SharpShooter to reduce inputs, run operations their crews can't always staff, and take back control of their application window. This integration means they can do all of that without an operator in the cab – more acres covered, fewer people required, and the same plant-level precision on every pass." said Gabe Sibley, Co-Founder and CEO of Verdant Robotics. "It brings together autonomy and precision application in a way that directly solves the challenges growers have been asking us to address."

The technical integration connects Sabanto's Autonomy System featuring high-precision GNSS, cameras, advanced vehicle operating system, and proprietary path-planning directly to the SharpShooter. It's compatible across a wide range of tractor makes and models, maintaining Sabanto's retrofit philosophy of leveraging farmers' existing equipment.

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to practical, scalable ag-tech solutions that address real operational challenges in today's market, e.g. high interest rates, rising input costs, labor challenges, and tighter application windows. Growers and partners interested in the combined system can contact Sabanto at sabantoag.com or Verdant Robotics at verdantrobotics.com.

About Sabanto Inc.

Sabanto Inc. is an agricultural technology company founded in 2018, headquartered in Ames, Iowa with operations in Itasca, Illinois. The company specializes in affordable, aftermarket retrofit kits that convert existing tractors into fully autonomous machines. The Sabanto Autonomy System combines high-accuracy GNSS positioning, cameras, and obstacle detection with a proprietary vehicle operation system and plan-planning, enabling 24/7 driverless operation. Sabanto's vision is to deliver simple, safe, and scalable autonomy that boosts farmer productivity, sustainability, and ROI without requiring the purchase of entirely new machinery.

About Verdant Robotics

Verdant Robotics™ delivers AI-powered precision application technology that automates weeding, thinning, and input delivery with millimeter-level accuracy. Its SharpShooter™ system, powered by Aim & Apply™ technology, is the only precision application system that aims before it applies, using physical AI to target individual plants and weeds so inputs are applied only where needed. This helps growers lower input and labor costs while protecting yields and improving operational efficiency.

SOURCE Sabanto, Inc.