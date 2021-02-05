Sabra Rooting for Guacamole, But Irked at "Today's Super Bowl Snack-It" Bracket Seeding for Hummus

Sabra contends that while guacamole was appropriately seeded, hummus was shafted when paired with veggies, initially up against chicken wings. While hummus and crudité are clearly a worthy combination, hummus also has a very strong record with other Game Day favorites including wings and nachos. Since Hummus is perfect even on a spoon, it should have been evaluated by the committee on its own.

"We suspect the selection committee appreciates the greatness of guacamole, which we applaud, but does not fully value the versatility of hummus as a key player in game day snacking," said Jason Levine, Sabra CMO. "We feel that if hummus had been placed solo, or teamed with wings, it would have been more indicative of full season snack results."

"Hey, wait," continued Levine, "Aren't we all on the same team? We're proud that both hummus and guacamole are in the tournament and we're going to focus on game day now."

Dip into something delicious for game day with inspiration from Sabra Pinterest.

Last year, Sabra debuted its first game day commercial, an epic spot featuring a variety of talent showcasing the unexpected versatility of the plant-based dip as hummus staked its claim as go-to, game-day grub.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

With a rich history dating back to 1986 in Queens, New York, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC is a leader in the refrigerated dips and spreads category and producer of America's top-selling hummus. Hummus is a delicious and remarkably versatile food at the heart of the growing plant-based movement, embraced by Americans across diet preferences. Proudly producing more than a dozen varieties of hummus and other plant-based products including guacamole and Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread, Sabra believes in the power of delicious food to nourish unexpected connections.

Sabra hummus is made with wholesome chickpeas grown in the Pacific Northwest on family-owned farms and produced in Chesterfield County, VA in a state-of-the-art facility which has earned both Gold and Silver certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is headquartered in New York.

Sabra's range of products includes offerings that are suitable for lifestyle choices like non-GMO*, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan items and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

*Not made with genetically engineered ingredients.

