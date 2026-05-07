Sabre's first quarter 2026 earnings materials available on its Investor Relations website

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Sabre has posted its first quarter 2026 earnings release and earnings presentation to its Investor Relations webpage at investors.sabre.com/financial-information/quarterly results. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Sabre will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website at investors.sabre.com.

A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Website Information

Sabre routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.sabre.com, on its LinkedIn account, and on its X account, @Sabre_Corp. The Company intends to use the Investor Relations section of its website, its LinkedIn account, and its X account as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website, its LinkedIn account and its X account, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Sabre's website, its LinkedIn account or its X account is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

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Contacts

Media

Cassidy Smith-Broyles

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Investors

Jim Mathias

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SOURCE Sabre Corporation