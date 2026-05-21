Sachi & Co. Dentistry Recognized as a Top 3 Dental Practice in Torrance, CA by BusinessRate

TORRANCE, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sachi & Co. Dentistry has been recognized by BusinessRate as one of the top three dental practices in Torrance, California, based on an independent analysis of patient reviews and reputation data. The distinction highlights the practice's strong standing among local dentists and its continued commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.

Sachi & Co. Dentistry is a modern dental practice located in Torrance, CA, known for providing comprehensive dental care in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Led by Dr. Sachi Fujita, the practice focuses on combining advanced dental technology with thoughtful communication and personalized treatment planning.

The practice offers a wide range of dental services under one roof, allowing patients to receive coordinated care without unnecessary referrals. With a team that includes general dentists and in-house specialists, Sachi & Co. Dentistry emphasizes clinical excellence, attention to detail, and long-term oral health outcomes for patients of all ages.

BusinessRate is an independent platform that evaluates local businesses across the United States using verified online reviews, customer sentiment, and reputation metrics. Being featured among the top-rated dentists in Torrance reflects consistently positive patient experiences and a strong reputation within the local community.

"Being recognized by BusinessRate as one of the top-rated dental practices in Torrance is incredibly meaningful to our entire team," said Dr. Sachi Fujita. "We are grateful to our patients for their trust and support, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to providing thoughtful, high-quality dental care in an environment where patients feel comfortable and respected."

Sachi & Co. Dentistry provides comprehensive dental services, including:

General and preventive dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry

Restorative dentistry

Dental implants

Invisalign ® and clear aligner orthodontics

and clear aligner orthodontics Periodontal care

Root canal therapy

Pediatric dentistry

Wisdom teeth removal

Sleep apnea treatment

About BusinessRate

BusinessRate is an independent business rating and review platform that evaluates local businesses based on verified customer feedback, online reputation signals, and service quality indicators. BusinessRate awards are designed to highlight businesses that demonstrate consistent excellence, customer satisfaction, and strong community presence within their local markets.

About Sachi & Co. Dentistry

Sachi & Co. Dentistry is a full-service dental practice located in Torrance, California, dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-focused dental care using modern techniques and technology. The practice is committed to creating positive dental experiences while supporting long-term oral health and confident smiles. Sachi & Co. Dentistry is located at 3440 Lomita Blvd, Suite 340, Torrance, CA 90505, and can be reached at 310-530-9893. Additional information is available at https://www.sachidentistry.com.

SOURCE Sachi & Co. Dentistry