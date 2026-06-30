Sacramento Lawsuit Alleges DoorDash Driver Assaulted Woman During Delivery

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock Law Group, A.P.C. filed a lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court on behalf of Chelsea Weightman and her minor child against DoorDash, Inc. and DoorDash driver Aleksandr Neznanskii, alleging a DoorDash alcohol delivery turned violent when the driver grabbed, twisted, shook and shoved Weightman outside her Folsom residence.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred in Folsom, California, while Neznanskii used the DoorDash platform to complete an alcohol delivery. The lawsuit alleges Neznanskii physically grabbed Weightman's arm, violently twisted and shook it, caused her arm to "pop," and then pushed her aside, resulting in immediate pain, injuries requiring medical treatment, emotional distress and other damages.

The Folsom Police Department incident report states officers responded to a reported battery involving a DoorDash driver attempting to deliver alcohol. According to the report, Weightman told police she tried to slow or stop the delivery during a volatile household situation, placed her hand in the delivery bag, and the driver grabbed and twisted her arm. The report further states Weightman was transported to Kaiser Roseville for an injury to her right arm. The civil lawsuit seeks accountability under California civil law and proceeds independently of any criminal charging decision.

"DoorDash chose to enter the alcohol delivery business, and that choice carries responsibilities that do not end when a driver reaches the front door," said attorney Mark J. Peacock of Peacock Law Group. "Alcohol deliveries create foreseeable risks, especially when a delivery becomes contested or a household member raises safety concerns. Companies that profit from these deliveries must train drivers to de-escalate, withdraw and protect people - not use force."

The complaint alleges DoorDash knew or should have known that alcohol delivery transactions involve heightened risks of confrontation, disputes, intoxication-related conflict and physical altercations. It further alleges DoorDash failed to adequately train delivery personnel regarding de-escalation techniques, contested alcohol deliveries, interactions with distressed household members and safe withdrawal procedures during volatile encounters.

The lawsuit also challenges DoorDash's alcohol delivery policies and procedures, alleging the company prioritized delivery completion metrics, operational efficiency and alcohol-delivery volume over the safety of household occupants and members of the public. Plaintiffs allege DoorDash failed to implement adequate protocols to prevent physical altercations during alcohol deliveries and failed to properly hire, retain, supervise, train and monitor individuals performing delivery services on its behalf.

"This was not just an app transaction. It was a delivery at a family home, with a mother trying to protect her household during a dangerous moment," Peacock said.

According to the lawsuit, Weightman's minor child witnessed all or part of the incident and suffered serious emotional distress, fright, shock, anxiety and psychological injury.

The case is Chelsea Weightman v. Aleksandr Neznanskii, Doordash, Sacramento Superior Court, Case No. 26CV012838.

SOURCE Peacock Law Group