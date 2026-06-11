SACSCOC Becomes The Commission on Colleges and Universities

DECATUR, Ga., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has approved a new name and brand identity for the organization. Effective September 1, 2026, the organization will be known as The Commission on Colleges and Universities.

The new identity highlights the organization's growth as a national accreditor serving institutions in the United States and abroad, while reaffirming its commitment to educational quality, continuous improvement, and student success.

"This new identity reflects who we are today and where higher education is going," said Dr. Stephen L. Pruitt, president of The Commission on Colleges and Universities. "The Commission on Colleges and Universities better reflects the scope of our work, the institutions we serve, and our vision for the future. We are here to partner with our member institutions as they move from accountability to impact."

This change does not affect the accreditation status of any member institution. Accreditation will continue under the SACSCOC umbrella, and institutions will not need to pursue changes to state laws, regulations, or policies as a result. The organization's accreditation authority, responsibilities, and commitment to quality assurance remain unchanged.

For generations, SACSCOC has been a trusted partner to institutions focused on educational quality, improvement, and student success. The new name honors this legacy and positions the organization for the future of higher education.

"While our name is changing, the values and principles that guide our work remain the same," Pruitt said. "We remain committed to rigorous peer review, accountability, institutional growth, and helping our member institutions serve students and communities. This change is not about leaving our history behind. It is about building on a strong legacy while preparing for the opportunities and challenges ahead."

The organization's new logo features two enduring symbols of higher education and accreditation: the torch and the shield. The torch represents knowledge, learning, discovery, and academic excellence. The shield reflects the organization's commitment to protecting the integrity, value, and public trust of higher education. Together, these symbols represent a future where innovation is guided by rigor and excellence is supported by accountability and trust.

The Commission on Colleges and Universities will implement its new brand identity in the coming months through updates to its website, publications, communications, and digital platforms. During this transition, stakeholders may continue to see references to SACSCOC as systems and resources are updated.

Additional information, including frequently asked questions and transition resources, is available online here.

About The Commission on Colleges and Universities

The Commission on Colleges and Universities is a recognized accrediting body for degree-granting higher education institutions in the United States and around the world. The Commission serves as the common denominator of shared values and practices among the diverse institutions it accredits, ensuring educational quality, institutional effectiveness, and continuous improvement. Through accreditation, the Commission supports institutions in their mission to provide high-quality education and to serve students and communities.

SOURCE The Commission on Colleges and Universities