Safe2Core Miami Highlights Concrete Scanning, GPR, Concrete Coring and Utility Locating Services Across Florida

Florida construction professionals can turn to Safe2Core Miami for subsurface scanning, concrete coring and utility locating services throughout Miami, South Florida and communities across the state.

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe2Core Miami, a Florida provider of concrete scanning, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) scanning, concrete coring and utility locating services, is highlighting its capabilities and expanding online resources designed to help contractors, property owners and construction professionals find subsurface scanning and locating services throughout Florida.

From its Miami location, Safe2Core Miami serves construction projects throughout South Florida and other Florida markets, including Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead, Hollywood, Miramar, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Jupiter, Vero Beach, Naples, Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Safe2Core Miami works with commercial and residential construction professionals who need to better understand what may be located within concrete or beneath the surface before drilling, cutting, coring or excavation begins.

The company's primary Florida services include concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating.

Concrete Scanning and GPR Scanning in Florida

Concrete can contain post-tension cables, reinforcing steel, electrical conduits and other embedded objects that can present significant problems when construction crews need to cut, drill or core.

Safe2Core Miami uses Ground Penetrating Radar technology as part of its concrete scanning services to help identify embedded objects before work proceeds.

GPR provides construction teams with a non-destructive method of investigating concrete and other materials without unnecessarily damaging the structure simply to determine what may be inside.

Concrete scanning may be useful before:

Concrete cutting

Core drilling

Saw cutting

Structural modifications

Renovations and remodeling

Electrical and plumbing installations

Mechanical installations

Commercial tenant improvements

The objective is straightforward: know what is there before cutting, drilling or coring.

Concrete Coring Services

Safe2Core Miami also provides concrete coring services for construction projects where openings must be created through concrete walls, slabs or floors.

Concrete coring is commonly required for plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other construction applications.

Combining scanning and coring capabilities allows Safe2Core Miami to help construction teams evaluate the work area before proceeding with the required penetration.

Utility Locating for Florida Construction Projects

Underground utilities can create another challenge for contractors preparing to excavate, trench, drill or perform other subsurface work.

Safe2Core Miami provides utility locating services for commercial and residential construction projects throughout its Florida service area.

The company can scan project areas and mark detected utilities and subsurface obstructions to provide contractors with additional information before construction or excavation begins.

Private utility locating can be particularly important on properties where utilities or infrastructure may exist beyond the information available from conventional utility records or public locating services.

Areas Safe2Core Miami Serves in Florida

Safe2Core Miami provides services for projects throughout Florida.

Communities specifically served by the company's Florida operation include:

Miami, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Miami Beach, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Homestead, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Hollywood, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Miramar, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Pompano Beach, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Coral Springs, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Boca Raton, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Delray Beach, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Boynton Beach, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Lake Worth, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Jupiter, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Vero Beach, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Naples, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Fort Myers, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Cape Coral, FL — Concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating

Contractors with projects outside these communities can contact Safe2Core Miami at (786) 254-5451 to discuss service availability.

Frequently Asked Questions About Concrete Scanning, GPR and Utility Locating

What is GPR concrete scanning?

Ground Penetrating Radar, commonly called GPR, is a non-destructive technology used to investigate concrete and other materials. In construction applications, GPR scanning can help locate reinforcing steel, conduits and other embedded objects before drilling, cutting or coring.

Why scan concrete before drilling or coring?

Concrete scanning provides information about potential embedded objects before a penetration is made. Identifying potential obstructions beforehand can help construction teams better plan where and how work should be performed.

Can Safe2Core Miami scan concrete and then perform the concrete coring?

Yes. Safe2Core Miami provides both concrete scanning and concrete coring services. This allows contractors to work with a company capable of scanning the proposed work area and performing the required coring.

What is utility locating?

Utility locating involves detecting and marking underground utilities or other subsurface infrastructure within a project area. The information can help contractors plan excavation, drilling, trenching and other construction activities.

Does Safe2Core Miami provide private utility locating?

Safe2Core Miami provides utility locating services for commercial and residential construction projects in Florida. Contractors or property owners with questions about a specific private utility locating requirement should contact them to discuss the site and project scope.

Does Safe2Core Miami provide concrete scanning near Miami?

Yes. Safe2Core Miami is located in Miami and provides concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating services in Miami and surrounding South Florida communities.

Does Safe2Core Miami serve Southwest Florida?

Yes. Safe2Core's listed Florida service areas include Naples, Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

Does Safe2Core Miami serve Palm Beach and Broward County communities?

Safe2Core Miami serves numerous communities throughout the region, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Jupiter, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Hollywood and surrounding areas. Customers should contact them for availability at a specific project location.

How do I request concrete scanning or utility locating in Florida?

Contractors, construction companies, property managers and property owners can contact Safe2Core Miami at (786) 254-5451 to discuss the project location, required service and scheduling.

How Florida Customers Search for Safe2Core's Services

Construction professionals and property owners looking for these types of services may use different terminology depending on their project.

Common searches related to Safe2Core Miami's services include:

Concrete Scanning: concrete scanning, concrete scanning near me, concrete scanner, concrete scanning services, concrete scanning company, concrete slab scanning and concrete scanning Florida.

GPR Scanning: GPR scanning, GPR scanning near me, ground penetrating radar, ground penetrating radar services, GPR concrete scanning and GPR scanning Florida.

Utility Locating: utility locating, utility locating near me, private utility locating, underground utility locating, utility locating services, utility detection and utility locating Florida.

Concrete Coring: concrete coring, concrete coring near me, concrete core drilling, concrete coring services, concrete core drilling company and concrete coring Florida.

Location-based searches may also include terms such as concrete scanning Miami, GPR scanning Miami, utility locating Miami, concrete coring Miami, concrete scanning Naples, GPR scanning Fort Myers, utility locating Cape Coral, concrete scanning Boca Raton, GPR scanning Delray Beach and concrete scanning near me.

Regardless of the terminology used to find the service, the underlying objective is often the same: obtain better information about concrete or subsurface conditions before construction work proceeds.

About Safe2Core Miami

Safe2Core Miami provides concrete scanning, GPR scanning, concrete coring and utility locating services for commercial and residential construction projects throughout Florida.

Using modern GPR scanning equipment and trained personnel, Safe2Core works with contractors, construction companies, property managers and property owners who need subsurface information or concrete coring services for their projects.

Safe2Core Miami

14262 SW 140 ST, Suite #104

Miami, FL 33186

Phone: (786) 254-5451

Email: [email protected]

Website: Safe2Core.net

For additional information about communities served by Safe2Core Miami, visit the company's Locations We Serve in Florida resource.

SOURCE Safe2Core Miami