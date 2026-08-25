Safer Chemistry, LTD Publishes "The Adventures of BigWood and LittleWood," a Children's Series on Forests, Lumber and Wildfire Defense

The illustrated series gathers perspectives from builders, foresters, fire chiefs and wildfire survivors, and asks what the next generation should expect from the industries.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safer Chemistry, LTD today announced The Adventures of BigWood and LittleWood, an illustrated children's book series about forests, lumber and wildfire defense.

The series was created by founder Steve Conboy for young readers rather than for industry audiences.

"I wrote this for kids because kids listen," Conboy said. "They are the ones who inherit the forests, the air and the neighborhoods we build in. If we want different decisions in twenty years, that is where the conversation starts."

The Adventures of BigWood and LittleWood draws on perspectives from builders, lumbermen, foresters, fire chiefs, fire marshals, and people who have lost homes to wildfire. The series is not political and is written in full respect of the firefighters who do the work.

Across the series, BigWood and LittleWood explore questions the industries around them are still working through: how wood structures can be made more fire resistant, how better fire performance supports builder's risk coverage, and how the carbon stored in standing timber and in wood products is worth defending. The series also takes the view that the chemistry used to treat wood and to fight wildfire deserves a harder look, and that lower-toxicity options belong in that conversation.

One thread runs underneath all of it: what communities, forests and air quality stand to gain when people act before a fire starts rather than after. The series also touches on what the Bible says about trees, which are among the most frequently mentioned living things in scripture after people and God.

"Our hope is that firefighters buy this series and read it to their children and grandchildren," Conboy said. "They already know what is at stake. This gives them a way to hand that down."

Proceeds from the series support wildfire protection for animals in enclosures and direct assistance to fire victims.

The Adventures of BigWood and LittleWood will be featured in September on the BigWood Podcast, with guests to be announced. The first title is expected to be available in late August through Kindle Direct Publishing, with wider retail distribution to follow.

Contact: Rick Schloss

619 708-6007

[email protected]

SOURCE Safer Chemistry, LTD