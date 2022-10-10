Safety Headgear Market to grow by USD 2.49 Bn, Increasing number of road accidents to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety headgear market size is expected to grow by USD 2.49 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the Increasing number of road accidents. In addition, the Adoption of smart textiles and advanced technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the Safety Headgear Market. Request Free Sample Report.

3M Co.- The company offers ceramic solutions, attachment tapes, films, sound and temperature management for transportation vehicles, and premium large-format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage.

A market trend for safety headgear that is anticipated to have a favorable effect in the upcoming years is the introduction of smart textiles and cutting-edge technology. The adoption of smart textiles enhances comfort while also assisting the military forces in surviving the most extreme weather conditions. The armed services will benefit from smart fabrics that incorporate electronics and nanotechnology in combat circumstances. Electronics and nanotechnology are features of smart textile-based materials, which are crucial in the development of high-tech military gear like headgear. Additionally, contemporary helmets come with cutting-edge technologies like global positioning systems (GPS).

APAC will account for 44% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for safety headgear are China and Japan. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in the European regions. Over the forecast period, the expansion of commercial and industrial development activities will support APAC's safety headgear market.

The motorcycle helmet segment's safety headgear market share will expand significantly. The most significant items on the global market for protective motorbike riding gear are helmets, which are worn by all different kinds of motorbike riders during daily commutes, excursions, expeditions, and sporting events.

There is a wide variety of helmets on the market that are appropriate for various uses. These helmets adhere to various regional safety regulations. The expansion of the helmet market is being driven by all of these factors.

Safety Headgear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Dainese Spa, Delta Plus Group SA, Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, ED Bullard Co., ELMON SA, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., MKU Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., OccuNomix International LLC, Pyramex Safety, Schuberth GmbH, Shoei Safety Helmet Corp., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, and VOSS HELME GmbH and Co KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

