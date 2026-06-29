Sagamore Whiskey Announces National Release of High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey

BALTIMORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagamore Whiskey, the leading and award-winning Maryland-style whiskey distillery, proudly announces that their High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be launched nationwide on July 1st, 2026. This release, a prestigious addition to the Sagamore Whiskey Reserve Series, represents the brand's vision to expand beyond rye while remaining rooted in its core values. This unique bourbon-style whiskey has been crafted to pay homage to Kentucky's bourbon heritage while celebrating and advancing Maryland-style whiskey traditions.

Sagamore Whiskey High Rye Straight Bourbon

This Maryland-made high rye straight bourbon whiskey features a mash bill of 60% corn, 25% rye, and 15% malted rye, aged for 6 years in new charred American white oak barrels and bottled at 54% ABV. This exceptional whiskey presents a striking bright cinnamon hue that immediately signals its character. On the nose, it opens with inviting aromas of dark brown sugar and grilled peaches, rounded out by luscious mixed berries. The palate delivers a rich, layered experience of spiced vanilla and hazelnut toffee, complemented by dried fruits and a hint of orange peel. The finish is long and satisfying, leaving a lingering caramel sweetness with toasted nuts and warming spices.

Sagamore Whiskey, founded in 2013, is rooted in one of America's oldest rye whiskey traditions: Maryland-style. Before Kentucky became famous for bourbon, Maryland farmers turned to rye as it flourished in the region's fertile soil and changing coastal climate. This locally grown grain became celebrated for its smoothness and balance, while playing a defining role in the early rise of cocktail culture and American drinking history. Today, with a state-of-the-art waterfront distillery opened in 2017, Sagamore Whiskey honors this tradition through a signature double mash bill and expert blending, reintroducing Maryland rye to a new generation.

"This High Rye Straight Bourbon is something we've been eager to share nationwide — a whiskey crafted for those who enjoy both bourbon and rye flavors that makes for a memorable pour," Ryan Norwood, Master Distiller at Sagamore Whiskey. "We're thrilled to share this release with whiskey fans who appreciate something truly distinctive."

Last fall, the first limited batch of High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey was released locally in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Since the launch, it has received a notable 91 point score with Whisky Advocate.

The Sagamore Whiskey Reserve Series celebrates the legacy of Maryland distilling, with an unyielding focus on excellence from start to finish. Within this series, some whiskies undergo barrel finishing that impart unique flavor profiles, while others are distinguished by older age statements.

Sagamore Whiskey is driven to craft the world's best Maryland-style whiskey. The legacy of Maryland-style whiskey is a beacon of quality for Sagamore, but it's today's whiskey lovers across the globe who inspire the brand forward. Sagamore Whiskey believes it's time for a modern approach to American Whiskey: one that prioritizes an impactful grain to glass process utilizing Non-GMO grains, connecting with the local farming community, and a determination to create the greatest Maryland-style whiskey imaginable. The Spirit of Sagamore lives in the brand's award-winning whiskies and disciplined pursuit of excellence.

The Sagamore Whiskey High Rye Straight Bourbon is rolling out nationwide starting July 1st, 2026, at an SRP of $50 and can be purchased either at select premium retailers nationwide or at the Sagamore Whiskey distillery in Baltimore. Maryland. Additionally, the bourbon will be coming soon to Total Wine & More. For more information, visit SagamoreSpirit.com.

About Sagamore Whiskey

Sagamore Whiskey is an award-winning American brand rooted in Baltimore, Maryland and leading the modern Maryland-style whiskey. Built on a philosophy of balance, hospitality, and connection, Sagamore Whiskey represents a more approachable and welcoming expression of American whiskey culture. Through its signature approach, the brand creates whiskeys known for their layered character, quality, and versatility, equally at home in cocktails, around the table, or enjoyed neat.

Located on Baltimore's waterfront in the Baltimore Peninsula, Sagamore's award-winning distillery welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors annually. Through its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, the brand continues to reestablish Baltimore's historic role in American whiskey-making, drawing inspiration from the energy, creativity, and spirit of a city shaped by water, culture, and community.

As Sagamore Whiskey continues to expand in the American whiskey category, the brand remains committed to defining the future of Maryland-style through innovation, craftsmanship, and meaningful shared experiences. Sagamore's portfolio has earned more than 200 international awards, including "Best Rye Whiskey" at the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards. Its lineup includes Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey, Sagamore Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, Sagamore Double Oak Rye Whiskey, and a variety of limited-edition Reserve Series releases at https://sagamorespirit.com/.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Sagamore Whiskey