Sage Dental Expands Tampa Bay Presence with the Acquisition of Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry

Nine practices join Sage Dental's growing network, extending advanced, patient-first dental care to communities across the Tampa Bay region, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization (DSO) committed to providing consistent, high-quality care as well as non-clinical business and administrative support to affiliated practices, today announced it has acquired nine practices from Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry, further expanding its footprint across the Tampa Bay region of Florida, spanning Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Manatee/Sarasota counties. With this latest acquisition, Sage Dental's supported network now spans more than 160 practices throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Led by Dr. Vincent Monticciolo, Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry has built a longstanding reputation for trusted, community-focused / high-quality restorative dental care across its 12 locations. The nine acquired practices will be rebranded under the Sage Dental name across the Tampa Bay region, now backed by Sage Dental's advanced technology, operational infrastructure, and multi-specialty support model. The newly acquired locations include:

Sage Dental of Spring Hill — 11195 County Line Rd, Spring Hill

— 11195 County Line Rd, Spring Hill Sage Dental of Hudson — 14030 US-19, Hudson

— 14030 US-19, Hudson Sage Dental of Collier Parkway — 2301 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes

— 2301 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes Sage Dental of St. Petersburg Central — 4850 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

— 4850 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg Sage Dental of Dunedin — 1370 Main St, Dunedin

— 1370 Main St, Dunedin Sage Dental of Tarpon Springs — 40668 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs

— 40668 US Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs Sage Dental of Town 'N' Country — 8327 W. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

— 8327 W. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa Sage Dental of Valrico — 3203 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico

— 3203 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico Sage Dental of Lakewood Ranch at Natures Way — 9105 Town Center Parkway, Lakewood Ranch

"All of us at Sage are thrilled to welcome Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry into the Sage family," said Thomas Marler, CEO of Sage Dental. "Dr. Monticciolo and his team have built an exceptional portfolio of practices rooted in the same commitment to quality care and patient trust that defines Sage Dental. This acquisition strengthens our presence across the Tampa Bay region and brings us one step closer to our goal of making leading-edge dentistry accessible to more patients across the Tampa Bay region."

"We're proud to partner with Sage Dental to further strengthen and grow our general and family dentistry services," said Dr. Vincent Monticciolo, founder of Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry. "Sage shares our commitment to clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, and long-term investment in the future of the practices. This partnership will allow us to continue enhancing the care, technology, and services available to our patients for many years to come."

Patients across all nine Tampa Bay locations will gain access to Sage Dental's full suite of tools and support, including:

Cutting-edge digital technology such as 3D scanning, same-day restorations, and AI-supported treatment monitoring

Centralized systems for patient communication, billing, and revenue cycle management

A comprehensive, multi-specialty model spanning general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, and pediatric care

The SageCare+ membership plan, helping more patients access affordable care even without insurance

Improved insurance partnerships and payer support to increase access and affordability

With this latest addition, Sage Dental continues to demonstrate how local, trusted care and enterprise-level innovation can work hand in hand. By equipping clinicians with the tools and resources they need to grow — while honoring the patient relationships they've spent years building — Sage is redefining what modern, patient-centered dental care looks like, one practice at a time.

About Sage Dental

Sage Dental Group operates as a trusted leader in dental care, serving communities throughout the Southeastern U.S. with a commitment to top-tier clinical expertise, patient comfort, and innovative treatment solutions. With more than 160 practices, Sage Dental has provided care to over one million patients through a broad network offering general, specialty, and cosmetic dental services, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental participates in most dental plans and offers a range of payment and financing options to ensure accessible care for all patients.

Dental practices interested in learning more about joining Sage Dental may contact Chief Development Officer Jim Mizouni at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For a complete list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Sage Dental