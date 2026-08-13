SahajMobile Receives Bangladesh Bank No-Objection for Smartphone Access Pilot

Six-month supervised initiative advances a transparent model designed to expand smartphone and responsible credit access in Bangladesh

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SahajMobile BD Limited ("SahajMobile"), the Bangladesh operating company of Delaware holding company HR Consortium USA, Inc., today announced that Bangladesh Bank's Payment Systems Department-1 issued a formal no-objection for a six-month supervised smartphone-access pilot.

The formal no-objection, dated Aug. 9, 2026, allows SahajMobile to conduct the defined pilot under Bangladesh Bank monitoring and specified operating conditions. The initiative is designed for low-income people who do not own smartphones, with underserved and rural areas prioritized within campaign locations approved by Bangladesh Bank.

A large digital market with a formal credit gap

Bangladesh has established significant digital reach and payment activity. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission reported 113.5 million mobile-internet subscriptions in February 2026. Bangladesh Bank reported BDT 2.47 trillion in Mobile Financial Services transaction value in May 2026. At the same time, World Bank survey data for 2024 estimate that 38.2% of adults owned a personal smartphone and 13.1% borrowed from a formal source.

Together, these indicators frame the opportunity SahajMobile is pursuing: extend transparent, technology-enabled credit to people who need an essential device to participate more fully in the digital economy.

"Our aim is to expand responsible access to credit, starting with the smartphone because it connects customers to payments, work, education, information and formal financial services," said Rafsun Faiz, CEO of HR Consortium USA, Inc. "The pilot gives us a clear framework to serve customers, measure repayment behavior, strengthen portfolio controls and report consistently to Bangladesh Bank."

A U.S. holding company supporting local execution

HR Consortium USA, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in 2024 and serves as the holding company for SahajMobile BD Limited. The structure combines U.S.-based corporate governance and long-term strategy with locally led underwriting, distribution, servicing, collections and regulatory reporting in Bangladesh.

SahajMobile's strategy begins with a focused product: financing an essential smartphone through a transparent installment structure. Over time, the company intends to turn each successful customer relationship into a stronger repayment history, repeat financing opportunity and trusted point of access to future financial products. Any future payment or partner-distributed financial capability will depend on applicable approvals and licensed counterparties.

"We see a large and durable need for responsible small-ticket credit in Bangladesh," said Abu Al Motalib, Director of SahajMobile BD Limited. "Our ambition is to build a trusted financial-access company that can scale with disciplined underwriting, strong servicing and clear regulatory engagement. The NOC gives us a measurable next step: execute the pilot well and build evidence for responsible growth."

During the six-month pilot, SahajMobile will focus on customer affordability, accurate disclosures, servicing quality, repayment performance, portfolio monitoring and regulatory reporting. The formal no-objection applies to the defined pilot. It is not a permanent license, does not guarantee renewal or a future license, and may be amended or canceled by Bangladesh Bank.

About HR Consortium USA, Inc.

HR Consortium USA, Inc. is a Delaware holding company and the parent company of SahajMobile BD Limited. It provides strategic oversight and supports the technology, governance and long-term development of SahajMobile's operations in Bangladesh.

About SahajMobile BD Limited

SahajMobile BD Limited is a Bangladesh-based smartphone-financing company focused on helping underserved consumers acquire devices through transparent installment programs. The company works through retail and device channels and uses technology-enabled customer onboarding, underwriting, servicing and portfolio management. Its ambition is to expand responsible credit access and deepen participation in Bangladesh's digital economy.

Learn more at www.sahajmobile.org.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE HR Consortium USA, Inc.